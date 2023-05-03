MLB Expansion: Could Orlando be the next city to get a baseball franchise?

MLB Expansion is something commissioner Rob Manfred has put at the top of his list. That means a lot of hopeful cities could be part of the next league growth. With 30 teams in the league, there aren't many spots available. Could Orlando, Florida be on the shortlist?

Pat Williams, one of the co-founders of the Orlando Magic, would like to see that happen. He's a part of Orlando Dreamers Baseball. This is a group designed to get the MLB to come to Orlando.

There are a lot of cities that are eligible and desiring of a baseball team. However, Orlando might be the most passionate.

Williams says time is now. Whether it's the Orlando's bid to become a #MLB city is taking another step forward as Pat Williams (who brought the city the #Magic ) seeks funding for a $1.7 billion dollar ballparkWilliams says time is now. Whether it's the #Rays or an expansion team -- Orlando is the best spot for baseball Orlando's bid to become a #MLB city is taking another step forward as Pat Williams (who brought the city the #Magic) seeks funding for a $1.7 billion dollar ballparkWilliams says time is now. Whether it's the #Rays or an expansion team -- Orlando is the best spot for baseball https://t.co/MyaSmvJoo6

According to Outkick, Williams said this regarding a potential expansion that he believes his city is more than ready for:

“We’re ready to be a major league baseball city. And a city isn’t considered major league unless it has baseball and the arts."

He has a dream for his city. Can he make it a reality?

MLB expansion might not come to Orlando

Nashville, Charlotte, Portland and several other cities are hopeful that MLB expansion will come to them. Manfred has said he wants the league to get to 32 teams, which would match the NFL as the largest sports leagues in America.

Half Street High Heat @HalfStHighHeat With the A’s all set to move to Vegas and the Rays seemingly staying in the St. Petersburg area, the door is about to be blown open for potential expansion teams. Using Nashville & Portland as the possible locations, here’s what a potential realigned MLB could look like With the A’s all set to move to Vegas and the Rays seemingly staying in the St. Petersburg area, the door is about to be blown open for potential expansion teams. Using Nashville & Portland as the possible locations, here’s what a potential realigned MLB could look like⤵️ https://t.co/LBxhABtoRF

Whether or not Orlando gets a city remains to be seen. There are a lot of hoops to jump through and of course, there will likely be competition amongst the cities for the spots. This is all contingent on Manfred actually expanding the league, too.

Is Orlando next for MLB expansion?

Orlando has the distinct disadvantage of being in the same state as two pro baseball teams, though. The Miami Marlins and Tampa Bay Rays are nearby. Nashville, Charlotte and Portland do not have teams nearby, which might set them above Orlando in the expansion pecking order.

