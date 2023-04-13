Who is Gail Miller? Meet the ex-Utah Jazz owner seeking Salt Lake City MLB expansion club

Could the MLB be coming to Salt Lake City, Utah? Gail Miller would like to see it happen. The former Utah Jazz owner and businesswoman is heading a group that seeks to expand the league in Utah. Many destinations (Charlotte, Nashville, etc.) are in the running for an expansion team, and Salt Lake City just joined the list.

The leaders of the expansion group noted that Salt Lake City is a larger market than San Diego, Kansas City, Cincinnati, and Milwaukee. These cities all have baseball teams.

They also noted Utah's significant growth. The state's population grew by a higher percentage than any other state from 2010 to 2020, per the Census Bureau.

Can Gail Miller succeed in bringing baseball to Salt Lake City?

Rob Manfred is on record saying that he wants to get MLB to 32 teams. Steve Marks, CEO of Gail Miller's company, said via ESPN:

"Salt Lake City is a major league city. We believe that as a top-30 media market in the fastest-growing state in the country with the youngest population, that's where our attention should be -- and that we could accomplish bringing a team to the Wasatch Front."

Utah Governor Spencer Cox said:

"We've proven ourselves in a sports capacity with Olympics in 2002 and coming back in 2030 or, more likely, 2034. We've hosted two NBA All-Star Games. We know we can do this. It would just be meaningful for people who love this sport, who care deeply about it. We're a baseball state."

Can Miller bring a stadium to Salt Lake City?

Can Gail Miller get baseball to Utah? There appears to be a very strong case for Salt Lake City to be the 31st or 32nd MLB city.

