Is Tony Vitello married? Exploring Tennessee HC's marital status

Tony Vitello is the long-time head coach of the Tennessee Volunteers, the number one-seeded program in the ongoing college baseball season. A University of Missouri product, he has been at the helm of affairs in Tennessee since June 7, 2017.

Vitello has led the Volunteers to one of the best seasons in their history, and they're one of the favorites to win it all in 2024. Thus, let's take a closer look at the coach's personal life and legacy with the Volunteers.

Is Tony Vitello married?

No, Tony Vitello is not married. According to numerous reports, the 2022 SEC Coach of the Year is unmarried and has no children from previous relationships.

Vitello has been dedicated to baseball since he entered the coaching world in 2003. He started out as an assistant at his alma mater, the University of Missouri, where he stayed for seven years, gathering much-needed experience. He later worked as an assistant at TCU and Arkansas before getting the top job at Tennessee.

Tony Vitello is aiming for his first College World Series title

Vitello was appointed head coach of the Tennessee Volunteers in 2017, and thereon he set out to transform the team's fortunes. Before Vitello's arrival, the Volunteers had last reached the College World Series in 2005. Since his arrival, the team has reached the CWS three times in the last four years, becoming one of the most feared opponents in college baseball.

The Volunteers' best College World Series finish was as runners-up in 1951. The current iteration of the program is out to rewrite history as the number one seeded side in the 2024 CWS.

The team secured a win against the Evansville Purple Aces in three games during the Knoxville Super Regional. Prior to that, they defeated several other programs, namely North Kentucky, Southern Mississippi and Indiana. Tennessee also beat last year's champs, LSU, in the SEC tournament final.

Vitello's Volunteers' next game is against number eight-seeded Florida State.

