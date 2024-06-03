The Knoxville Super Regional is a best-of-three NCAA baseball tournament series at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee. It will be played this weekend.

No dates have been set for the super regional as No. 1 national seed Tennessee is still awaiting the winner of the Greenville Regional between Evansville and East Carolina. The ECU Pirates forced a decider on Monday afternoon on ESPNU after demolishing the Purple Aces 19-6 on Sunday.

The Tennessee Volunteers ran past Northern Kentucky 9-3, Indiana 12-6 and Southern Miss 12-3 to win the Knoxville Regional and advance to the super regional.

Super regional winners advance to the College World Series.

With the Volunteers (53-11) clinching a ticket to the Super Regional, here's how to purchase a single-game ticket and three-game passes for the weekend.

How to buy 2024 Knoxville Super Regional tickets?

Tickets are sold at the Lindsey Nelson Stadium gate and online. StubHub announced that almost all of its 2024 Knoxville Super Regional tickets have been sold out except for Game 2, which has 10 tickets remaining in the left field section. One ticket is priced at $1,450.

SeatGeek has tickets available for all of the super regional games. Game 1 tickets range from $222 to $931 including fees while Game 2 tickets are priced between $232 and $270. If the series reaches Game 3, tickets that sell for $188 remain available.

What are the cheapest 2024 Knoxville Super Regional tickets?

Seat Geek listed the cheapest 2024 Knoxville Super Regional tickets in the nation. Seat Geeks offered Game 3 tickets at $147 each.

Can you resell super regional tickets?

NCAA rules stipulate that fans can't resell college baseball tickets during postseason play unless the league fully approves ticket reselling.

The NCAA isn't allowed to use tickets as commercial promotion or as a prize in a sweepstakes or contest.

Those found guilty of violating the rules against ticket reselling can be arrested and prosecuted if found guilty.

