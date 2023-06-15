LSU Baseball Transfer Portal Update: Why is OF Josh Stevenson reportedly leaving the College World Series-bound Tigers?

Typically fans do not hear about players entering the NCAA Transfer Portal until the season for that team is over. However, there is a rare occasion here as it is being reported that LSU Tigers outfielder Josh Stevenson has entered the portal, while his team is heading to the College World Series.

This is definitely something expected to happen once the Tigers have wrapped up their season but Stevenson decided to get on the market early as teams can begin looking if they want to add the outfielder to their roster. But what happened to get to this point?

Why did Josh Stevenson decide to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal?

There are many reasons for a player to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal as fans see it happening throughout all collegiate sports and is coming up more often. This decision feels more about playing time than anything as he was only able to record 10 at-bats this season and has only appeared in two games since May 1.

Finding a new home might be the only way for Stevenson to make an impact. He has been landlocked a bit with Dylan Crews patrolling the center field on an everyday basis and not finding playing time.

It is not like Stevenson has shown to be a huge commodity off the bench for the Tigers either, as he started 15 games last season as a freshman and recorded a .195 batting average with one homer over the course of 40 games.

This year, he has been a pinch runner and a defensive specialist to the point where he is a general non-factor for one of the top programs in the nation.

Can Josh Stevenson be a plus player for a team looking in the NCAA Transfer Portal?

The answer is yes if they understand what they are getting with Stevenson. He is a solid outfielder with a decent arm and has shown the ability to steal bases consistently.

Stevenson is a light-hitting outfielder but his numbers can improve against lesser-caliber pitchers outside of the Southeastern Conference in college baseball.

He has the potential to improve at the plate as he can swing the bat better than the Mendoza line. The biggest thing is perhaps having realistic expectations for what Stevenson can be.

He is a solid defensive piece that can be a bottom-of-the-order hitter right now and be a contact hitter. Maybe a fresh start would be best and a team searching the NCAA Transfer Portal for an outfielder with experience at a winning program will be eager to snatch him up.

Poll : 0 votes