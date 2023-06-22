The LSU Tigers and Wake Forest Demon Deacons square off in one of the more highly anticipated matchups of the 2023 College World Series.

Wake Forest defeated LSU 3-2 on Monday to gain the advantage in bracket play. Wake Forest has to beat the Tigers once to advance to the CWS finals, whereas LSU must beat the Demon Deacons not once but twice.

These two teams are as even as two can be, and that played out in the Monday contest. Wake Forest finished the season ranked No. 1 after LSU held that ranking from the preseason and through a large portion of the season. So, it's no surprise to see these programs going head to head with a spot in the CWS championship series on the line.

College fans are familiar with LSU, which carries legit star power into this contest, with pitcher Paul Skenes, the recipient of the Dick Howser Trophy as the best player in the country, leading the way. It's time to put up or shut up. Skenes, who started Saturday, won't start Wednesday, but could start Thursday if the Tigers are still alive.

Will Wake Forest eliminate the Tigers and advance to the finals, or will LSU earn a rubber match on Thursday night?

Game details

Venue: Charles Schwab Field, Omaha

Start Time: 7 p.m., EST

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN +

Why Wake Forest can win

Can Wake Forest advance to the College World Series finals?

Wake Forest (54-10) has been the team to beat all College World Series. The Demon Deacons finished this season as the best team in the nation, and they never let up, rolling right through the CWS competition.

Wake doesn't overwhelm you, but they are deep and come at you constantly. The Demon Deacons possess the deepest pitching staff still alive in the College World Series.

The Demon Deacons don't have an off night and don't beat themselves. If LSU is going to defeat Wake Forest, the Tigers will have to bring their "A" game.

Why LSU can win

Can LSU avoid elimination?

LSU has the star power. Outfielder Dylan Crews and pitcher Paul Skenes are expected to be taken at the top of the MLB draft next month, and baseball is one of those sports where a hot bat can carry an entire team to victory.

I like the Tigers' tenacity at every corner. LSU was disappointed when they lost to the Demon Deacons earlier this week, but they wanted to get back for another shot. The Tigers are unflappable and will be up for the challenge.

Why LSU will win

The Tigers wanted another shot at Wake Forest, and now they have it.

I believe in this LSU team and its "never say die" attitude. The Tigers know they can play with Wake Forest, and their backs are against the wall. Expect the Tigers to come out hot and control the game from start to finish.

LSU 4, Wake Forest 2

Poll : 0 votes