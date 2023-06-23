LSU walks-off Wake Forest 2-0 to advance to the College World Series finals: Tigers' Tommy Tanks' HR ends the Demon Deacons in an instant classic

It took 11 innings but fans finally got the answer for who will be facing the Florida Gators in the College World Series finals. The Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the LSU Tigers clashed for a spot in the finals.

However, power hitter Tommy "Tanks" White sent the ball into the left-field bleachers with a walk-off home run to give the LSU Tigers a 2-0 victory in 11 innings.

What happened in the final bracket game of the 2023 College World Series?

This game was advertised as a pitcher's duel between two of the best in college baseball and did not disappoint. Wake Forest's Rhett Lowder finished with seven shutout innings, giving up just three hits with two walks and six strikeouts.

However, Paul Skenes was able to outdo him a bit as he pitched eight shutout innings with two hits allowed with one walk and nine strikeouts.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo The pitching duel between Rhett Lowder and Paul Skenes lived up to the hype.



This is the 1st MCWS game in the aluminum bat era (since 1974) where both starters went 7+ innings and allowed 3 hits or less. The pitching duel between Rhett Lowder and Paul Skenes lived up to the hype.This is the 1st MCWS game in the aluminum bat era (since 1974) where both starters went 7+ innings and allowed 3 hits or less.

Wake Forest did threaten to score in the top of the eighth innings as they had runners on the corners with one out but was unable to get the run home as he was thrown out on a ground ball to first base.

However, in the 11th innings with a runner on first base after Dylan Crews singled to left field, the Demon Deacons went to the bullpen to have Camden Minacci pitch to Tommy White. With 98 RBIs coming into the at-bat, he hit a walk-off two-run home run to bring the LSU Tigers to the College World Series finals.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia WHAT A FINISH



TOMMY TANKS SENDS LSU TO THE COLLEGE WORLD SERIES CHAMPIONSHIP WHAT A FINISHTOMMY TANKS SENDS LSU TO THE COLLEGE WORLD SERIES CHAMPIONSHIP https://t.co/R111XHorfm

Who will win the College World Series, LSU Tigers or the Florida Gators?

The Florida Gators have the advantage in this CWS finals as they have the extra rest and their bullpen is going to be coming in at full strength. Paul Skenes is not going to be able to pitch in Game 1 of the series and possibly only be available for a potential Game 3.

The Tigers have shown the ability to dominate in different facets of the game and this could be an interesting test of strengths. Florida does not have the starting pitching while LSU has to piece together outs without Skenes on the mound for a majority of the series.

The Gators should have the advantage in the 2023 CWS finals and this should be an interesting three-game set.

The Florida Gators and the LSU Tigers will begin the College World Series finals on Saturday.

