Max Clark Vs Walker Jenkins: H2H comparison, stats, 2023 draft projections, and more

Max Clark and Walker Jenkins are two of the most highly touted prospects in the 2023 MLB draft class. Teams are going to be deciding between the two players, but neither will be on the draft board for too long.

But how do these players compare against one another? Let's take a closer look at them to determine which player is going to be selected first.

What do we know about Max Clark?

Max Clark is one of the best 2023 MLB draft prospects. The left-handed hitting outfielder is committed to the Vanderbilt Commodores and was named Gatorade's National Baseball Player of the Year. Clark has shown the ability to run, hit, and field extremely well. While playing at Franklin Community High School in three varsity seasons, he appeared in 82 games.

He had an incredible high school career as he has a .551 batting average, .713 on-base percentage, 21 home runs, 95 RBIs and 88 stolen bases. It will be interesting to see how he continues improving as he also has pitched before with a 97 MPH fastball and can be a good bullpen piece too.

What do we know about Walker Jenkins?

Similar to Clark, Walker Jenkins is a high school player who is in the 2023 MLB draft. The 6-foot-3 outfielder is currently committed to the North Carolina Tar Heels and has shown the ability to also be one of the top players there. Jenkins was Gatorade's North Carolina Player of the Year in both 2022 and 2023 and has shown the ability to dominate the game.

MLB Pipeline @MLBPipeline



1. Paul Skenes, RHP

2. Dylan Crews, OF

3. Wyatt Langford, OF

4. Walker Jenkins, OF

5. Max Clark, OF Here's the updated Top 250 Draft Prospects list, led by the Big 5: atmlb.com/3PBZmZY 1. Paul Skenes, RHP2. Dylan Crews, OF3. Wyatt Langford, OF4. Walker Jenkins, OF5. Max Clark, OF Here's the updated Top 250 Draft Prospects list, led by the Big 5: atmlb.com/3PBZmZY1. Paul Skenes, RHP2. Dylan Crews, OF3. Wyatt Langford, OF4. Walker Jenkins, OF5. Max Clark, OF https://t.co/GfZ746c6I5

Coming from South Brunswick High School, Jenkins played 49 games and wrapped up his varsity career with a .487 batting average, .598 on-base percentage, 13 home runs, 53 RBIs and 37 stolen bases.

One of the biggest pluses was the fact he had 35 walks compared to 14 strikeouts throughout his high school career.

Which player is going to be selected first?

These are two of the top high school players in the 2023 MLB draft class, and both players are expected to do extremely well. They will likely be selected back-to-back, but it seems as if Jenkins has a small upside. The only red flag is going to be Jenkins' health as he dealt with a hamate injury. There is no wrong answer here, but Jenkins is expected to be the first one selected.

