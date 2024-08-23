Missouri baseball 2025 season preview: 3 biggest games, key players, predictions and more

Missouri baseball produced another disappointing season, both on and off the field this year. After parting ways with coach Steve Bieser at the end of the 2023 season, the Tigers replaced him with former assistant coach Kerrick Jackson.

The Tigers' then-athletic director Desireé Reed-Francois promised the program would pour more money into the baseball program but jumped ship to the Arizona Wildcats during the 2024 season. The Tigers finished last in the SEC East this year with a 9-21 conference record and 23-32 overall. This missed out on the postseason and the SEC championship.

The Tigers' new athletic director, Laird Veatch, will look to work with Jackson to help them bounce back and try to be in contention for the postseason next year. Let's preview Missouri ahead of the 2025 NCAA baseball season.

3 key games for Missouri baseball in the 2025 season

1. Kansas Jayhawks

The Border War rivalry between the Jayhawks and the Tigers is one of the fiercest not just in baseball but across all college sports. Although they are in different conferences, they face each other in at least one game each year. Both teams won one game each in 2024. The Tigers will look to claim bragging rights in 2025, which can also boost their confidence during the season.

2. Oklahoma Sooners

The Sooners are one of two new teams in the SEC from the 2025 season. The 2024 Big 12 regular season title winners are also one of two permanent opponents for the Tigers in the new format of the SEC following the conference's expansion.

The Sooners made last year's postseason as the No. 9 national seed and are likely to make the NCAA Tournament next year, which makes them a threat to the Tigers.

3. Arkansas Razorbacks

The Razorbacks are the other permanent opponents of the Tigers starting next year. Dave Van Horn's side swept the Tigers in a three-game home series en route to topping the SEC West division with a 20-10 conference record. The Razorbacks earned the No. 5 national seed but suffered a surprise exit in the Fayetteville Regional.

Van Horn will be keen to erase the pain in 2025, which could pose major problems for the Tigers.

Key players for the Missouri Tigers in 2025

1. Victor Christal, RHP

Perfect Game ranked Christal as the top right-handed pitcher in Missouri and the 61st-ranked right-handed pitching prospect in the country. With the Tigers losing some of their top arms through the draft and the transfer portal, Christal could make a solid impact on the team's bullpen in 2025.

2. Daniel Wissler, LHP

Wissler was one of the few highlights for the Tigers this year. In his sophomore season, he finished 3-1 while striking out 37 batters with an ERA of 4.38 in 37.0 innings in 13 appearances.

Entering his junior season in 2025, Wissler will look to impress for the Tigers while trying to be recognized ahead of the 2025 MLB draft.

3. Cayden Nicoletto, OF

The Tigers picked up Nicoletto from the transfer portal this offseason to address their struggles in offense. He starred for the Columbia Cougars this year, setting new single-season program records for home runs (27), RBIs (81) and hits (87).

Averaging .412, Nicoletto was named the AMC Player of the Year and earned NAIA First-Team All-American honors for his impressive performances. He has the tools to turn the Tigers' offense around in 2025, making him one of the team's best pickups in the portal.

Predicting Missouri Tigers' 2025 season

The Tigers have a lot of work to do in the off-season to strengthen their roster. While they have time on their side, the Tigers' chances in the new SEC could be hit by the addition of the Sooners and the Texas Longhorns.

Jackson's team could suffer further disappointment in 2025, as they are unlikely to produce a regular season, which would help them make the field of 64 in the NCAA tournament.

