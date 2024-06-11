How many times has Dave Van Horn been to Omaha? Arkansas HC's CWS history explored

Dave Van Horn is Arkansas Razorbacks royalty. The long-time coach played for the Razorbacks and has since become the program's long-time coach.

Van Horn has led the Razorbacks to arguably their most impressive spell in program history. Thus, looking at his College World Series record and analyzing his legacy in Arkansas is timely.

Expand Tweet

Trending

How many times has Dave Van Horn been to Omaha?

Dave Van Horn has been to Omaha nine times in his illustrious coaching career. He has led the Razorbacks to seven College World Series appearances, 19 NCAA tournaments and three Southeastern Conference titles.

Van Horn reached the CWS twice with Nebraska before moving to his alma mater the Arkansas Razorbacks. He's turned Arkansas into one of college baseball's most feared teams.

Expand Tweet

Is Dave Van Horn the most successful coach in Arkansas' history?

Dave Van Horn is one of the most successful coaches in Arkansas Razorbacks history. He is the second-winningest coach in Arkansas history and has led the program to over 800 wins. He is one of just five head coaches to lead the program to 300 SEC wins.

Van Horn's accolades include three SEC Coach of the Year awards, one Big 12 Coach of the Year award, two ABCA Midwest Region Coach of the Year awards, two Southland Coach of the Year awards, an NCAA Division II National Coach of the Year award and one Baseball America National Coach of the Year honor.

He still looks poised to add to his legend at Arkansas, with the team being a regular threat in college baseball.

The Arkansas Razorbacks won't reach the 2024 College World Series after being knocked out of the Fayetteville Regional. Kansas State went through after defeating Louisiana Tech and the Razorbacks in Games 2 and 4.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback