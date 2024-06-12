MLB Draft Combine 2024: 5 players expected to shine in the pre-draft event

The 2024 MLB Draft Combine is right around the corner and excitement for the event is building. Although the MLB regular season is far from over, all 30 teams will be preparing their plans for next season's draft, with the combine giving them the opportunity to assess the players they must target.

Here is a look at the top five prospects likely to make a lasting impression in the pre-draft event.

Top 5 players expected to shine in the MLB Draft Combine 2024

1. Travis Bazzana, INF, Oregon State

Travis Bazzana has enjoyed a stunning junior season representing the Oregon State Beavers.

The Oregon State Beavers junior is currently the top MLB draft prospect. He has enjoyed his strongest season in college baseball this year, recording 28 home runs and 66 RBI at an average of .407.

Bazzana led the Beavers' charge this season, helping them secure the No. 15 national seed in the postseason and winning the Corvallis Regional before they fell to the Kentucky Wildcats in the Lexington Super Regional.

2. Charlie Condon, 3B, Georgia

The redshirt sophomore has been a revelation for the Georgia Bulldogs since taking the field. This season, he recorded 37 home runs and 78 RBI at an average of .433.

He helped the Bulldogs secure the No. 7 national seed and win the Athens Regional. Ultimately, the top overall pick for next year's MLB draft is likely to be a toss-up between Condon and Bazzana.

3. Jac Caglianone, Florida

The two-way sensation has enjoyed his strongest season this year. At bats, he has 33 home runs and 68 RBI at an average of .411. On the mound, he recorded 82 strikeouts and a 4.71 ERA in 72.2 innings pitched. The junior will hope to win the College World Series with the Florida Gators, which starts on June 14.

4. Chase Burns, RHP, Wake Forest

Burns has gone from a relief pitcher to a bona fide starting pitcher since joining the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. In his junior season, Burns shattered Wake Forest's records, with his 162 strikeouts the highest in a single season. He looks set to excel in the pre-draft event and is likely to be the top MLB draft pick among pitchers.

5. Hagen Smith, LHP, Arkansas

The junior has been influential in the Razorbacks' regular season this year, helping them top the SEC West and seal the No. 5 national seed for the postseason.

Although the Razorbacks crumbled in the Fayetteville Regional, Smith's exploits this season are unlikely to be ignored by MLB's top teams. He recorded 161 strikeouts and a 9-2 record with an ERA of 2.04.

