2024 MLB Draft Combine: Channel, how to watch, top prospects participating, and more

The 2024 MLB Draft Combine takes place from June 18-23 and will be exciting. It allows the top draft-eligible players to make more of a name for themselves in front of Major League scouts in the form of workouts, drills, and interviews.

If you look at the numbers from last year, 75 of the top 100 picks came from players who attended the combine last season. It is a great way for these players to get one last push ahead of the draft.

How to watch MLB Draft Combine in 2024?

For those who want to tune into the action, you can do so on MLB Network. They will have exclusive coverage of the event beginning on Tuesday, June 18, starting at 1 p.m. ET.

2024 MLB Draft Combine Schedule

Beginning on June 18, MLB personalities and former players including former St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols, and Jared Carabis will provide player analysts and breakdowns.

On June 20, the players will have a scouted workout during the afternoon, while the high school players will play during the evening. The following day, another scouted workout will be had. For June 22 and 23, there will be a strength and condition assessment conducted.

Who is hosting the MLB Draft Combine in 2024?

The 2024 MLB Draft Combine will be held where the Arizona Diamondbacks call home, at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona. This was also the place where the event was held last season.

Top 3 prospects at MLB Draft Combine 2024

While the complete list of who will attend this year's event will come out in the coming weeks, we can take a look at who is likely to attend. Three of the top prospects are three college players who have taken the world by storm.

University of Georgia's Charlie Condon has been tearing the cover off the ball this season. He is viewed as the potential No. 1 pick, so he is likely to attend the 2024 MLB Draft Combine.

University of Oregon State's Travis Bazzana is also considered a top pick in the draft and has MLB front offices salivating. He is a product of Australia, making him a unique top prospect.

Last but not least is the two-way sensation Jac Caglianone. He is a first baseman and left-handed pitcher from the University of Florida. While he has already experienced Tommy John surgery, the power he produces both on the mound and at the plate is out of this world.

