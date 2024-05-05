ACC baseball tournament 2024: Schedule, location, how to watch, live stream, tickets and more

The 2024 Atlantic Coast Conference baseball tournament is a conference baseball championship that features 12 ACC teams vying for an automatic bid to the NCAA Division I baseball tournament. This year's edition will be held from May 21-26 at Truist Field in Charlotte, North Carolina.

North Carolina, Clemson, Virginia and Duke are already qualified for the ACC Tournament, with other squads — Florida State, NC State, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Georgia Tech and Wake Forest — knocking at the ACC qualification door.

This year's ACC Tournament will be exciting, due to the tight race between the teams competing for seedings and a ticket for the annual showcase.

2024 ACC Baseball Tournament schedule

The first four days of the 2024 ACC Baseball Tournament are scheduled for pool play, in which 12 teams are divided into four groups of three. Each group will play a round-robin tournament, with the pool winners qualifying for the semifinals on May 25 and the final on May 26.

How to get 2024 ACC Baseball Tournament tickets?

The tickets for the 2024 ACC Baseball Tournament are available at MiLB.com in three packages: all-session ticket book, weekend and single session.

Ticket books give fans the privilege to watch all of the 15 scheduled games in the tournament, including the final. They are sold for $170 for field box seats and $225 for club seats.

Weekend passes are tickets to all matchups scheduled for May 24-26, including the championship. They are sold for $50 (outfield), $60 (field box) and $80 (club).

Meanwhile, there are everyday promos for single-game tickets. On Tuesday, fans can buy two outfield tickets for just $22. The following day, ticketholders have the chance to win prizes in all of the scheduled games on May 22. The next four days will feature special ticket promotions for fans, kids and veterans.

How to watch the 2024 ACC Baseball Tournament?

The ACC Network will feature the ACC Baseball Tournament's first four days of pool play and the semifinals from May 21-25.

Each pool play is scheduled at 11 a.m. ET, 3 p.m. ET and 7 p.m. ET from May 21-24, while the semifinal games are scheduled at 1 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. ET on May 25.

ESPN2 will broadcast the ACC baseball championship final at noon ET on May 26.

2024 ACC Baseball Tournament location

The Truist Field in Charlotte, North Carolina, will host all ACC Baseball Tournament games. This year's event will be the conference's 50th Baseball Championship and the third time in four years that the ACC winner will be crowned in Charlotte. Duke claimed the 2021 edition, while North Carolina emerged victorious in 2022.