AJ Russell injury update: Will the Tennessee star play in Knoxville NCAA regional?

AJ Russell has endured hard times on more than one occasion during the ongoing season for the Tennessee Volunteers. The sophomore pitcher struggled with an arm injury at various points of the season, casting a dark shadow on his impressive efforts whenever he was fit.

The Volunteers have arguably been the most impressive team in college baseball this year. With a 50-11 overall record and 22-8 conference record, the Vols won the SEC regular season and added the SEC Tournament title just a few days later.

Russell suffered side soreness in his second start of the season against Albany Great Danes, forcing him to walk out of the game. Although he returned on March 17 against the Alabama Crimson Tide, he suffered arm soreness in March during a game against Ole Miss exactly one week later, which forced him to sit out for two months.

AJ Russell's 2024 season has been marred by an arm injury.

The sophomore returned for the SEC Tournament opener against the Vanderbilt Commodores on May 22. However, following the SEC tournament, Vols' Head Coach Tony Vitello admitted AJ Russell is a major doubt for the Knoxville Regional. He also added that if the right-handed pitcher were to take part in the Regional, he wouldn't pitch for more than a single inning.

"I think that is the one guy that you don’t know exactly if he will be available or what would be available," Vitello said per Knox News.

"To this point, we have probably pressed it as good as we can," Vitello added.

Besides the SEC Tournament opener, AJ Russell also took part in the SEC Tournament Championship game, where he conceded a solo homer. Vitello also mentioned that he gave in to the sophomore's requests to feature in the game, which he wouldn't have done if it was a regular season weekend series.

"He has been eager to compete, which obviously he has done sparingly. We have tried to meet him in the middle of what is the best thing to do."

AJ Russell's Tennessee to face Northern Kentucky in Knoxville Regional opener

The hosts of the Knoxville Regional will face the Northern Kentucky Norse in the opening game of the tournament tomorrow at their home, the Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

With Russell likely to miss the Regional, AJ Causey and Chris Stamos are among the favorites to take the starting pitcher role for the Volunteers in the tournament. The No. 1 national seed will be keen to start strong and put together a solid run in the postseason.

