"CMO was a beast all season, but so was Condon": Fans react to Tennessee's Christian Moore winning SEC Triple Crown 

Tennessee Volunteers star Christian Moore became just the third player to win the coveted SEC Triple Crown. He joins Rafael Palmeiro, who won the honor in 1984, and Brett Rooker, who did the same in 2017. Both played for the Mississippi State Bulldogs when they achieved this feat.

Expand Tweet

The junior infielder, hailing from Brooklyn, has scored 27 home runs and drove in 60 runs so far with a batting average of .388. Moore has been a major contributor to their success and fans have acknowledged his consistent form this season.

Despite his exploits, some fans believed Georgia Bulldogs freshman Charlie Condon deserved this achievement more than Moore. Condon currently leads the SEC batting statistics with 35 runs, 75 RBIs and a batting average of .443.

Reactions from fans soon flooded in on X/Twitter:

Expand Tweet

"Dudes an animal but guys saying he is more deserving than caglione or Condon is just not a fair assessment," another fan added.

"Charlie Condon definitely deserved it," said another.

However, some fans believed Condon, ranked the top MLB draft prospect this year, did not do enough to upstage Moore:

"Yeah it was Condon’s award since early in the season but you can’t blame em. Guy is an absolute unit. Moore didn’t obtain the stats until 2 weeks ago," said one fan.

"Dude is an absolute freak but he didn’t out preform CMo," said another.

"The incredible stat is that CMO led the league in RBI from the lead off position," adde d one fan.

Christian Moore played a major role in Tennessee Volunteers' regular season success

Moore has been one of the biggest stars of the Volunteers' current season, who won the SEC regular season title with a 22-8 conference record and took the top seed for the SEC Tournament.

Christian Moore's triple crown is a highlight of the Tennessee Volunteers' 2024 season

Their success in the regular season made Tennessee the first university to clinch SEC regular season titles in men's basketball, baseball and softball. However, their hopes for a deep postseason run took a hit as they suffered a crushing 13-4 defeat to the Vanderbilt Commodores in the SEC Tournament.

This defeat means they will play the loser of the game between the Mississippi State Bulldogs and Texas A&M Aggies, which the Volunteers will need to win to stay in the tournament.