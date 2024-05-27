Did the Nebraska Cornhuskers win today? Taking a look at the Big Ten Tournament game

The Nebraska Cornhuskers reached the Big Ten Tournament championship game for the first time since 2019. After finishing the regular season with a 34-19 record that included a 16-8 mark in Big Ten play, they earned the second seed in the conference tournament.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers and Penn State Nittany Lions faced off on Sunday with the Big Ten Tournament championship and the conference's automatic bid for the NCAA Tournament both on the line.

Penn State got off to a strong start, taking a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, courtesy of a throwing error by pitcher Jackson Crockett on a failed pickoff attempt.

They would hold that lead until the top of the seventh inning, when Nebraska catcher Josh Caron hit a solo home run to lead off the inning. The game remained tied at 1 entering the ninth inning.

After the first two batters of the inning were retired, Ben Columbus singled and the Cornhuskers brought on pinch-runner Cayden Brumbaugh, who quickly stole second base.

Gabe Swansen followed with an RBI double to give Nebraska their first lead of the game at 2-1. The Nittany Lions' offense remained quiet in the ninth inning and the Cornhuskers were able to capture their fifth conference championship in program history.

Cornhuskers' Tournament play started with a loss

The Cornhuskers suffered a 15-2 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes to begin tournament play on Tuesday, however, their chances of winning a conference title did not end there, thanks to the tournament's double elimination format.

They were able to bounce back from the loss by defeating the Purdue Boilermakers by a score of 6-2 before getting revenge against Ohio State with a 12-5 victory to lock up a spot in the semifinals.

Nebraska faced the Indiana Hoosiers, who had yet to lose in the tournament, in the semifinals, meaning they had to win twice on Saturday to advance to the title game.

They won the first game by a score of 4-2 and also won the elimination game 10-4. Their victory set up a matchup against the Penn State Nittany Lions with the conference title on the line.

