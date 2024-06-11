Did Virginia advance to the College World Series? Taking a look at the Cavaliers' performance ahead of the 2024 CWS

The Virginia Cavaliers and Kansas State Wildcats faced off in the Charlottesville Super Regional with a trip to the College World Series on the line. The Cavaliers had been among the best teams throughout the college baseball regular season and were able to start the postseason off strong.

They hosted the double-elimination Charlottesville Regional, where they did not face much of a test. Virginia began play with a 4-2 victory over the Penn Quakers on Friday. They followed that with a 5-4 win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday before defeating the Bulldogs 9-2 on Sunday.

The Wildcats entered the best-of-three super regional playing great after winning the Fayetteville Regional without a loss. Despite this, they were not able to keep up with the Cavaliers. Virginia, the No. 12 national seed, was able to win Friday's series opener 7-4, erasing a 3-0 fifth-inning deficit. They pulled away late with five ninth-inning runs in Saturday's 10-4 victory.

Trending

Virginia has secured a place in the College World Series for the seventh time in program history - all of which have come since 2009. They will be one of eight teams in Omaha, Nebraska when the CWS begins on Friday.

The Virginia Cavaliers have advanced to the College World Series

Can the Virginia Cavaliers win the national championship?

The Cavaliers entered the postseason with the 17th-best odds, +3500, to win a national title. They entered the super regionals with the ninth-best odds, +1600, of any remaining team.

While their pitching rotation has been a middle-of-the-pack unit, the Cavaliers have had a dominant offense that has been among the nation's best. They rank second in batting average, first in hits, 11th in home runs, fourth in runs scored, 88th in ERA, 112th in strikeouts to walks and 131st in WHIP.

The Cavaliers have continued to win, beginning the postseason with a five-game winning streak. While their road to their second national title - and first since 2015 - will get tougher from here on out, they have an experienced team that also reached the College World Series last season.

Additionally, they have a national champion head coach in Brian O'Connor, who will make his seventh appearance in the College World Series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback