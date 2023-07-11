LSU center fielder Dylan Crews was projected to be the first overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft for a long time. However, he fell to the second pick to the Washington Nationals.

The Nationals have a little more than $14.5 million in draft bonus pools. That means they're going to have to allot that through their draft picks. How much money will Dylan Crews have as his signing bonus? Let's take a look into that and where he could end up at.

What will Dylan Crews' signing bonus look like?

There is a bit of a difference in terms of what Crews is reportedly looking for and what the Nationals are slotted for in this position.

It has been reported that Dylan Crews is looking for at least $10 million, while Washington is slotted for $8,998,500 for his spot. Will the $1 million difference be enough to keep them from signing a deal?

From the looks of things, it could have easily been a ploy from Crews' side to get to the Washington Nationals, knowing the Pittsburgh Pirates would scoff at the idea. The largest deal since the league added a cap was in 2020 when the Detroit Tigers agreed to a $8.42 million deal with Spencer Torkelson.

Future Star Series' Joe Doyle said that Crews was in love with the idea of playing in Washington and throwing incredible signing bonus demands to force their hand. The 2023 Golden Spikes Award winner had an incredible season and could be part of a bright future in the nation's capital.

Why didn't Pittsburgh Pirates force Dylan Crews' hand?

One thing that could have happened was that Pittsburgh selected Crews first overall, which many speculated, but that comes at a price. Say the Pirates wanted Crews no matter what, he had a little bit of leverage to play.

Dylan Crews wrapped up his junior year of college baseball with the 2023 National Champion LSU Tigers. However, he still retained his eligibility and could have said no to Pittsburgh and returned to LSU for his senior year.

That would result in complete failure for the franchise, as they had the top pick and could not get him to agree to a deal, like what happened with Kumar Rocker and the New York Mets.

Everything has a price, and Crews seems to have played his cards correctly. What will the dollar figure be when he signs his deal?

