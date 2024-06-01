"I wasn't trying to win it in one swing"- Steven Milam on LSU walk-off home run during Game 1 of Chapel Hill NCAA Regional

Steven Milam ensured the LSU Tigers started their postseason on a winning note. The freshman hit a walk-off home run as the reigning College World Series champions beat the Wofford Terriers in their Chapel Hill Regional Opener.

The Terriers raced to a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning, leaving the Tigers with a lot of work to do. Although Milam halved the deficit with a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh, the Terriers went 3-1 up thanks to Jack Renwick's solo home run in the top of the eighth. The Tigers then tied the game in the bottom of the eighth through Michael Braswell III and Jared Jones' solo home runs.

With the game tied at 3-3, Milam stepped up to crush Alec Bourchard's pitch in the bottom of the ninth to give LSU victory with a walk-off home run. This was the second time he did it this week, with similar heroics against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the SEC Tournament semi-final.

After the game, the freshman admitted he was more focused on getting the basics right rather than going for a big hit straight away.

"I was just trying to get on base. You know, pass the sticks again to Mac [Bingham] and have somebody else win the game. I wasn't trying to win it in one swing. That's when you do too much."

Steven Milam added:

"He threw probably, I think, eight fastballs, so I got my timing down and got a pitch I could drive and it ended up leaving."

LSU Tigers move to winner's side of Chapel Hill Regional thanks to Steven Milam

'Monster' Milam's 8th home run of the season saw the Tigers take a narrow 4-3 win over the Terriers to start their 12th successive postseason with a victory. They moved to the winner's side of the bracket, where they will face the winner of the game between the Chapel Hill Regional hosts, the North Carolina Tar Heels and the LIU Sharks.

The LSU Tigers started their postseason on a winning note.

Although they endured an ordinary regular season, they seem to have found their footing in the postseason. They will be keen to build on their momentum from their SEC Tournament run and win their next game, which will take place on June 1st.

