Does LSU have the best sports program in the country? MLB Draft further solidifies Tigers sporting dominance

Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews went first and second respectively at the 2023 MLB Draft. While hundreds of baseball programs, both high school and college, will be represented, one school has set a standard of excellence.

Last month, college baseball fans witnessed the Louisiana State University Tigers overcome the Florida Gators in the three-game series to win their first College World Series. The victory, the school's first since 2009, would not have been possible without the help of LSU's two top stars.

Dylan Crews and Paul Skenes are the first schoolmates to comprise the first two picks of an MLB Draft. Crews, an outfielder, hit .426/.567/.713 with 18 home runs and 70 RBIs in 71 games this season. Skenes, a 6-foot-6 right hander,went 12-2 this season with a 1.69 ERA for the Tigers.

For the second time in three seasons, the Pittsburgh Pirates had the first overall pick. Although Crews was expected to be taken first overall at the 2023 MLB Draft, revelations that the 21-year old is seeking a $10 million signing bonus hurt his prospects, causing him to be selected second overall by the Washington Nationals.

The first 1-2 draft picks from the same college in history, both Skenes and Crews reflect very positively on the LSU baseball program.

In total , 89 LSU alumni have played in the MLB, some of whom have been very successful. Toronto Blue Jays ace and current AL strikeouts leader Kevin Gausman graduated in 2012. Additionally, the Nola brothers, Austin and Aaron both attended LSU before their respective MLB careers.

Perhaps the biggest LSU alumnus making a splash in the league is Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman. A native of New Mexico, Bregman has finished in the top five in MVP voting twice. Currently, the has 12 home runs and 56 RBIs on the 2023 season.

The 2023 MLB Draft will pave the way for future LSU talent

In addition to baseball, LSU athletics has gained the spotlight thanks to gymnast turned TikTok star, Olivia Dunne. Dunne, who was present at LSU's CWS last month, has done much to promote her school's athletic programs online. Now, with the acsension of Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews, everyone will know the kind of talent that LSU can produce.

