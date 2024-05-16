IN PHOTOS: 5 times Florida's Jac Caglianone and GF Elli McKissock captured romantic moments on IG

Jac Caglianone of the Florida Gators is considered one of the nation's best two-way players. The junior is also considered a top player in the upcoming MLB draft.

Apart from knowing more about the life of the talented player on the diamond, fans are curious to know if he is in a romantic relationship with anyone.

Caglianone is currently in a romantic relationship with Elli McKissock, a University of Florida volleyball student who graduated in Spring 2023 with a degree in telecommunications.

The couple often share love-filled pictures of each other on Instagram. Let's take a look at five of their best snaps that showed their close bond.

5 times Jac Caglianone and GF Elli McKissock captured romantic moments on IG

#1 Jac Caglianone and Elli seen at LSU

The Florida Gators played against the LSU Tigers on Mar. 24, 2024. Florida posted an 11-inning win over the Tigers. Elli was present at the game to cheer for her boyfriend. She uploaded a series of snaps; from the stands to a trip to the amusement park, the couple looked happy with each other and their family and friends.

"Sending my love down to baton rouge," Elli wrote on IG.

#2 Out there in Miami

Elli cheered for Jac Caglianone when he played against the Miami Hurricanes on Mar. 2, 2024. Although the Florida Gators fell to the Hurricanes 10-6 in Game 2 of their weekend series, the couple enjoyed a hearty meal and smiled at the camera for pictures.

#3 A birthday post

Elli uploaded a series of pictures on her Instagram feed in order to celebrate Jac's 21st birthday. The pictures included many memories from game day and other pictures from various locations.

"Pookie’s looking mighty fine on his 21st birthday today," was the caption of the birthday special post.

#4 A beachy day with friends

Elli and Jac Caglianone went out with their other friends and shared several pictures from their get-together. The couples were seen hanging out on the beach and also enjoyed drinks with each other.

Image Credit: Elli’s Instagram Post

#5 A New Year's Eve post

Elli McKissock celebrated the new year with her boyfriend and uploaded a blurry yet romantic picture of herself with Jac. In the picture, she could be seen wearing a lime green halter neck top, while the baseball star wore a grey shirt with Nike track pants.

Image Credit: Elli’s Instagram Post

Which picture is your favorite? Let us know in the comments.