“Let’s go Phils” - South Carolina star Ethan Petry’s GF Grace Zamrowski turns into “baseball junkie” as she attends matchup against Cardinals

Ethan Petry’s girlfriend Grace Zamrowski has totally embraced the game of baseball. She shared on Instagram snippets from the MLB game she attended to support the Philadelphia Phillies. The South Carolina Gamecocks star’s lady love took the opportunity to declare herself a "baseball junkie" on social media.

Petry is currently the Gamecocks' designated hitter as they navigate the NCAA Regionals. He has been dealing with a little injury that kept him out of the previous game against the NC State Wolfpack. Taking advantage of his absence from the field, his girlfriend turned her attention toward the Phillies' game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Here are the snippets from Saturday’s clash between the Phillies and the Cardinals shared by Petry's girlfriend Grace Zamrowski:

“Let’s go Phils,” Zamrowski wrote in one of her Instagram stories.

Grace Zamrowski ahead of the Phillies vs. Cardinals game. (Instagram/Grace Zam)

Zamrowski shared another story that showed the view of Citizens Bank Park as she watched the game. She declared herself a "baseball junkie," an apt description for a superfan of the game.

Grace Zam called herself a baseball junkie.

The Phillies made sure she didn't go home disappointed as the home team put up a show for fans. Spencer Turnbull gave nothing for free from the mound and Bryce Harper hit it out of the park as Philadelphia hammered St. Louis 6-1.

This was the Phillies' eighth straight home win, and their record in the majors now stands at 41-18. They will take on the Cardinals again on Sunday to try and make it nine in a row.

Why did Ethan Petry not start against NC State in the NCAA Regionals?

Ethan Petry didn't start for the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday due to a hairline fracture in his hand. He was originally in the lineup against the Wolfpack but was taken out just before the game started. Head coach Mark Kingston spoke to reporters about the injury to his star player.

The first baseman was hit by a pitch during the Gamecocks' clash with James Madison on Friday, but he completed the game. South Carolina missed its star hitter dearly as it went down 8-6 against the Wolfpack, essentially setting up the game against James Madison on Sunday as a virtual knockout.

Petry has been chosen as a designated hitter for the all-important game. He has the second-highest hitting average on the team and might prove to be an important game-winner on Sunday.

