Mike Morrison baseball: Former Maryland assistant coach arrives in Tuscaloosa to join Alabama's recruiting staff

Mike Morrison is joining the Alabama Crimson Tide baseball program as an assistant coach. He was a member of the coaching staff under Rob Vaughn in Maryland for the last two seasons.

The program has been getting stronger since losing in the super-regional round against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. They have not added any players since then, but their coaching staff continues to improve.

Alabama has made it official by hiring Mike Morrison as an assistant coach for the Crimson Tide baseball program. The announcement has been met with praise, with head coach Rob Vaughn expressing his excitement about Morrison joining his coaching staff.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Mike Morrison and his family to Alabama. Mo won a national championship with Coastal Carolina and brings a wealth of knowledge to Tuscaloosa from both the pitching and recruiting standpoint. He's as relentless as it gets, and I couldn't be more excited to have Mike, his wife, Jordan, and their son, Miles, join the Alabama Baseball Family." h/t Roll Tide

It is noted that Morrison will serve as an assistant coach as well as a recruiting coordinator. What should we be expecting out of Crimson Tide's newest coaching hire?

How well can Mike Morrison recruit for the Alabama baseball team?

Mike Morrison was an impactful piece in helping the Maryland Terrapins win 90 games throughout the previous two seasons. He was helping on the recruiting side of things and that is going to be a lot easier thing to do with the Crimson Tide, a Southeastern Conference team with incredible brand recognition and a history of winning.

Rob Vaughn has shown to have trust and faith in Mike Morrison's abilities and it was only a matter of time until another coach from the Terrapins joined his staff. Alabama has shown the ability to get some solid players and will lose a few of them to the 2023 MLB draft.

However, if Morrison can continue to do well at the recruiting portion of his job, there will be no bump in the road for the Crimson Tide as they begin to find some more talent through the high school recruitment and the transfer portal.

In addition to recruiting, Morrison has shown the ability to help the pitching staff as he is a former pitcher himself that was selected in the 2016 MLB draft. He can be an important piece to help associate head coach and pitching coach Jason Jackson in that aspect as well.

This was another excellent hire by the Crimson Tide as they look to be in the College World Series next year.

