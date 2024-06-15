Omaha weather report for men's College World Series, June 15: Weather forecast for NCAA Baseball Championship

The 2024 College World Series is off to a great start. On Day 1, fans were treated to two entertaining games. Tennessee and North Carolina won, while Florida State and Virginia lost.

Before today's games, let's examine the weather forecast and consider the possibility of a clear day of baseball.

Omaha weather report for today's men's College World Series

KETV Omaha said about the weather:

"Thundershowers Saturday morning will move out, giving way to mostly cloudy skies, warm temperatures, humidity and gusty southerly winds. Game 3 of the College World Series will likely remain mostly dry, but Game 4 could see severe weather."

However, a day later, on Father's Day Sunday, humidity is expected to rise, and heat will become the order of the day. The temperature is expected to climb into the mid-and-upper 90s and to feel around 100 degrees in the afternoon and early evening.

Who is predicted to win the 2024 College World Series?

This year's College World Series features eight programs that have enjoyed stellar seasons. All but one of these teams have previous College World Series experience, so it's unlikely they'll feel the weight of expectations upon entering Omaha.

According to BETMGM, the Tennessee Vols are the favorites to win the 2024 College World Series. The Tony Vitello-coached side racked up 50 regular-season wins and has breezed through the playoffs with relative ease. Bookmakers give them +250 odds to win their first-ever College World Series.

According to bookmakers, the next team to watch out for is the Texas A&M Aggies. The Aggies enjoyed a stellar regular season, and their roster is battle-tested for the postseason. According to BETMGM, they have +300 odds of winning the College World Series.

Here's the rest of the odds:

Kentucky: +550

North Carolina: +750

Florida State: +800

Virginia: +1000

NC State: +1100

Florida: +1600

What channel is Day 2 of the College World Series on?

We've entered Day 2 of the College World Series and have two blockbuster games to savor.

There's an ACC-SEC matchup and an all-SEC matchup. The first game is between Kentucky and NC State, and the second is Florida versus Texas A&M. Both games are on ESPN.

Here's what you need to know:

Date: Saturday, June 15, 2024

Livestream: ESPN+ and FuboTV

Time: 2 p.m. for Game 1, 7 p.m. for Game 2

TV: ESPN

Venue: Omaha

