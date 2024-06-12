Did Texas A&M advance to the College World Series? Taking a look at Aggies' performance ahead of 2024 CWS

It's been a long season so far, but Texas A&M's dream of making it to the College World Series has finally become a reality. Over the weekend, the Aggies swept the visiting Oregon Ducks 2-0 to capture the College Station-Bryan Super Regional and advance to Omaha.

Texas A&M joined three other SEC schools in Tennessee, Kentucky and Florida in punching their tickets to the CWS during the super regional round. Overall, an impressive offensive display from the Aggies led the way, as they scored 25 runs over both games in the super regional series to move past the Ducks.

Head coach Jim Schlossnagle's team is filled with talent, as they've made a strong run through the regular and postseason to make it this far. On Saturday, their CWS quest begins against the Gators, an SEC rival. How will Texas A&M stack up?

A ton of talent leads the way for Aggies

Offensively, TAMU was led largely by outfielders Braden Montgomery and Jace LaViolette. Both could return next season as well, as they are finishing off their junior (Montgomery) and sophomore (LaViolette) campaigns, respectively.

Montgomery had a stat line of .322 BA, 27 home runs and 85 RBI (which led the Aggies). However, they will be without his bat and leadership, as he was hurt in the super regional and will miss the entirety of the CWS.

LaViolette will look to pick up the slack. He led the team in home runs with 28 and hit .314 with 77 RBIs. The Aggies had five players with 10+ home runs on the campaign, plus six players with over 40 RBIs a piece. Freshman Gavin Grahovac hit 22 home runs and 63 RBIs on the season, finishing fifth on the team with a .306 batting average.

Along with LaViolette, junior infielder Ali Camarillo and graduate student Hayden Schott paced Texas A&M by starting in all 62 games the team has played so far. Montgomery and Grahovac were right behind them with 61 starts a piece. Offensively, this is a deep team that can get hot and stay that way.

On the mound, Aggies bring the heat

Left-handers Evan Aschenbeck and Ryan Prager are the leaders of TAMU's pitching staff, and based on their performances this season, a national championship is definitely the end goal for the pair.

Aschenbeck, a senior, led the team with a 1.66 ERA and nine saves. He racked up 65 innings pitched in 28 appearances and was called upon the most to protect a close lead whenever the Aggies had one. Don't be surprised to see him in the most high-pressure situations for Schlossnagle's team in Omaha.

Redshirt sophomore Prager was Texas A&M's top starter, going 8-1 with a 3.10 ERA in his 17 starts. He led the team in starts as well, and his 1.06 WHIP was the best among the starters (fourth in the team overall). Furthermore, he led the squad with 87 innings pitched overall.

The Aggies bullpen has been a key part of the team's success, as it features six pitchers with an ERA under 3.00. Sophomore left-hander Shane Sdao was also a standout, notching a 2.96 ERA and 1.05 WHIP in 48.2 innings. When it comes to leads late in the matchup, Texas A&M should have a good chance at coming away with the win.

In order to win the school's first-ever College World Series title, this excellent collection of talent will have to be at its very best. When it's all said and done, don't be surprised if the Aggies bring home their first piece of hardware from Omaha.

