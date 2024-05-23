“That swing was bigger than you can ever imagine”: David Dellucci wowed by Connor Hujsak’s walk-off home run against Ole Miss

Connor Hujsak was the hero for Mississippi State Baseball last night as he crushed a 2-run walk-off home run to give the Bulldogs a massive win over their fierce rivals, the Ole Miss Rebels. The senior's exploits in the clutch drew the attention of ex-MLB star David Dellucci, who played college baseball for the Rebels.

Expand Tweet

Dellucci, who was on the Arizona Diamondbacks team that shocked the New York Yankees in the 2001 World Series, showed immense praise for Hujsak's moment.

"That swing was bigger than you can ever imagine," Dellucci said (via SEC Network). "To send your biggest rival home, end their season, continue your year, and bring the regionals to Starkville."

The Bulldogs were staring at defeat and an exit from the SEC tournament in the bottom of the 9th inning. With all the pressure on him, Hujsak, who was 0-3 in the game at that point, dispatched a 94mph fastball deep into left field to score a remarkable victory.

Besides Hujsak, another hero in their narrow victory over the Rebels was right-handed starting pitcher Brooks Auger. The senior recorded 13 strikeouts and conceded just one run in eight innings.

The Bulldogs' narrow 2-1 win ensured they will move on to the second round of the SEC tournament, where they will take on the Texas A&M Aggies. Meanwhile, the Rebels' season ended with this defeat to their bitter rivals.

Walk-off home run was Connor Hujsak's 9th of the season

The junior outfielder's home run in the death against the Rebels was his 9th of the season. He also ended the regular season with a home run against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Connor Hujsak has evolved into one of the Bulldogs' best hitters this season

Their victory over the Bulldogs strengthened their chances of making the NCAA Regionals. The NCAA Division I Selection Committee will make the field of 64 final on Monday, 27 May.

This victory will also give the Bulldogs much-needed momentum before taking on the No. 4 seed Aggies, who ended their regular season with a massive 14-4 win over Arkansas.