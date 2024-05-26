"That takes some b**ls": Fans erupt as Dixon Williams steals home to clinch Pirates' victory in AAC Tournament semifinal

East Carolina University Baseball's Dixon Williams produced one of the most shocking moments of the AAC Tournament this season thus far. The sophomore third baseman sealed victory for the Pirates against the Wichita State Shockers in the unlikeliest of ways, by stealing home at the death to keep the Pirates in the tournament.

Dixon Williams missed the previous game against the Rice Owls due to suspension resulting from his aggressive actions during Thursday's game against the Shockers. However, he made up for his absence by coming through in the clutch today with one of the sharpest plays this season.

The sophomore, mobbed by his teammates soon after, left fans exasperated not just at BayCare Ballpark, but on social media as well.

One fan said, "That takes some b**ls. 2 outs. Pitcher not on the mound. How's the opposing coaches not screaming to throw home? Lol"

Another fan exclaimed, "UNREAL! What a play! Instant classic!"

"That’s crazy how you can just take away a game like that," said a fan.

While Williams won praise, some fans went after the Shockers' pitcher Adler and catcher Mauricio Millan, who could not get their coordination on point when it mattered most.

"Not paying attention," said a fan.

"What's the catcher even doing!?" wondered another fan.

Another fan said, "Mans throws at his head tryna get the runner wtf"

How Dixon Williams, ECU claimed dramatic win

After edging out Rice in an elimination game on Friday, the Pirates needed to win today's game against the Shockers to keep their hopes alive. In the bottom of the 9th, with the game tied at 4-4, they had all bases loaded, with first baseman Cam Clonch at the plate.

Dixon Williams, who had gotten a hit on his only at-bat, was on third. He caught Shockers pitcher Nate Adler unawares, dashing towards home. The best Adler could do was toss the ball at Clonch's helmet as Williams stole home to record a stunning 5-4 victory for the Pirates.

The Pirates' win forced a second semi-final game against the Wichita State Shockers in BayCare Ballpark. Unfortunately, ECU lost 12-2 as Wichita State advanced to the AAC Tournament final against Tulane.