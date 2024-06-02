The star player of the UCLA Bruins women's softball team, Maya Brady, celebrates her birthday on Saturday (June 1), and this year, she turns 23. Maya is not an unfamiliar name in the world of sports as she is a highly sorted player on her team and the niece of the NFL icon Tom Brady.

Bardy wished Maya on her special day. The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback uploaded an Instagram story for Maya with a short message.

"HBD Maya Brady," Brady wrote along with hearts and bears emoji.

Image Credit: @tombrady/Instagram

The seven-time Super Bowl champion has always supported his sister's daughter.

After the Bruins bagged an 8-0 win over the Georgia Bulldogs on May 23, one of Maya Brady's teammates handed her a soft toy unexpectedly when she was giving an interview while shaking hands with the players. The moment was funny and caught Tom Brady's attention.

Brady also supported his niece when he got to know that she had made it to the USA team for the 2024 World Baseball Softball Confederation Women's World Cup.

Maya is on the road to help her team win the World Series.

Maya Brady once gave an honest statement about her family's competitive nature

The Brady family has numerous members who were athletes, so it is natural for Maya to walk on that path as well. As is common with any sportsperson, having a competitive spirit never fades away from her personality trait.

When Maya Brady gave an exclusive interview to People magazine, she talked at length about her family's "uber-competitive" nature.

"It's funny, I try not to be so competitive, but I am," she said. "My family is uber-competitive. For example, if my mom is playing against one of my little cousins or something, she's still going to be super competitive, and I'm like, 'Mom, relax! He's literally five and it's mini-golf.

"I'll start playing with them and I realize I'm just as competitive as my mom. I try to not keep some things competitive, just because in softball I do get super competitive."

Maya's competitive spirit can be seen when she lashes the ball with the swing of her bat.

Are you watching the WCWS softball tournament game, where Maya Brady wows her fans with her performance?