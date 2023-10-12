Tom Brady's niece Maya Brady gets real about family's 'uber-competitive' nature

When people think of "Tom Brady's family", they think of his former wife Gisele Bundchen and their children, Benjamin Rein and Vivian Lake - and some will add John Edward Thomas aka Jack, his son from his relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.

But now there is another young member of his family that is garnering attention: niece Maya (her mother Maureen is the former quarterback's eldest sister).

The UCLA softball player recently sat down with PEOPLE for an exclusive interview, in which she revealed a surprising trait about the Brady family:

"It's funny, I try not to be so competitive, but I am. My family is uber-competitive. For example, if my mom is playing against one of my little cousins or something, she's still going to be super competitive, and I'm like, 'Mom, relax! He's literally five and it's mini-golf.'

"I'll start playing with them and I realize I'm just as competitive as my mom. I try to not keep some things competitive, just because in softball I do get super competitive."

In the same interview, she also discussed her next move after graduation and being looked up to as a role model for aspiring female athletes.

Who is more competitive - Tom Brady or his niece Maya?

Throughout his 22 years in the NFL, Tom Brady was very famous for his fiery passion to win - to the point that he would be irritated if his team was losing, as evidenced at Super Bowl XLII when the New York Giants and their defensive line limited him and his offense.

That mentality propelled him to seven Super Bowl titles - more than any team - and five game MVP's with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And that makes him more competitive than the average football player, let alone the rest of his family, as his niece Maya gladly admitted on Pac-12 Radio in April:

"Honestly — as you know we’re both very competitive — I hate to admit that he’s probably more competitive than me. I would honestly have to admit that he’s more competitive than me and intense when he’s under center."

Maya has another famous uncle: ex-Boston Red Sox star Kevin Youkilis, who is married to Brady's sister, Julie.