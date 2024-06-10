Was Jac Caglianone ejected? Taking a closer look at Florida vs Clemson Super Regional skirmish

Jac Caglianone was at the center of the storm in Game 3 of the Clemson Super Regional today. The two-way sensation was one of the parties involved in a scuffle between the Florida Gators and the Clemson Tigers, with both teams vying to make this year's College World Series.

In the top of the second, Caglianone drew a check swing dribbler from the Tigers' designated hitter, Nolan Narwocki. While tagging him out, the Gators junior shoved Narwocki, forcing an angry reaction from him. Ultimately, both benches cleared and the umpires intervened to stop tempers from flaring any further and restored calm on the diamond.

Following the altercation, both benches received a warning and after a lengthy review, the umpires decided to eject just one player. It was not Caglianone, but Tigers sophomore Jack Crighton, who received the ejection in bizarre circumstances.

Tigers head coach Eric Bakich stepped in to calm down a seething Crighton while forcing the umpires to communicate the decision to the sophomore.

Jac Caglianone leads Florida Gators to stunning upset

Two-way sensation Jac Caglianone got the Gators off to a perfect start in the bottom of the first, scoring a two-run home run to give them a 2-0 lead. He also pitched 5.2 innings, conceding four runs and recording six strikeouts.

Jac Caglianone was one of the stars in the Florida Gators' Game 3 victory in the Clemson Super Regional.

The Tigers came back through Blake Wright's two-run home run in the top of the third after Jacob Hinderleider drove in a run. Colby Shelton then tied the game for the Gators with an RBI in the bottom of the third.

The Tigers and the Gators engaged in an intense back-and-forth before Clemson tied the game in the bottom of the ninth by scoring three runs. Both teams then went scoreless in the next three innings before Alden Mathes scored a solo home run in the top of the 13th to give the Tigers the upper hand.

However, the Gators silenced the Doug Kingsmore Stadium in the bottom of the 13th. With the game on the line and bases loaded, centerfielder Michael Robertson got a walk-off hit by driving in two runs to stun the No. 6 national seed.

With this victory, Jac Caglianone and the Gators booked a spot in the College World Series and will be keen to go one step further after falling short last year in the College World Series final against the LSU Tigers.

