WATCH: Clemson Tigers trick Coastal Carolina with hidden ball trick in 12-5 victory in Clemson Regional

The Clemson Tigers won their first NCAA regional in 14 years by defeating the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 12-5 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday. While their batters paved the way, a cheeky trick from the Tigers in the field stole the show.

The Tigers got off to the perfect start with Blake Wright and Jimmy Obertop driving in a run each to give them a 2-0 lead in the first inning. In the top of the second, Wright then pulled off one of the most cunning plays in college baseball this season.

After Ty Barrango's sacrifice bunt moved Coastal Carolina Dean Mihos to third base, Clemson first baseman Jack Crighton handed the ball to Wright, the third baseman. On his way back to third base, Wright made it look like he handed the ball to pitcher Ethan Darden.

However, the senior cleverly hid the ball in his glove. When he made it to third base, he looked calm while eyeing Mihos' movement at third base. As soon as he stepped out, Wright rushed to tag Mihos and record an unassisted out, with the play making the senior a viral sensation overnight.

From this point on, the Tigers did not look back. While restricting the Chanticleers to five runs, the Tigers added 10 more runs to their tally, six of which came in the bottom of the eighth. Alden Mathes and Jacob Hinderleider drove in three runs each, with Obertop adding two more to cap off a solid hitting display.

Clemson Tigers to face the Florida Gators in the NCAA super regionals

The Clemson Tigers' 12-5 victory over the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers saw them win an NCAA regional after more than a decade. They'll host the Florida Gators, who pulled off a stunning 4-2 win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys to win the Stillwater Regional, in a super regional.

The No. 6 national seed will need to be wary of the threat posed by Gators' two-way star Jac Caglianone, who is red hot this season. The super regionals will take place either from Friday-Sunday or Saturday-Monday depending on when the regionals conclude.

