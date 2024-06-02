WATCH: HPU baseball records first ever Regional win in program history beating Vanderbilt 10-9

High Point University scripted history by recording their first-ever victory in the NCAA Regionals. The postseason debutants stunned the Vanderbilt Commodores with a miraculous comeback to win a do-or-die elimination game 10-9 in the Clemson Regional to knock the 2019 College World Series winners out of the tournament.

The Commodores raced into a 5-0 lead by the end of the fifth inning. RJ Austin opened the scoring at the top of the first before designated hitter Colin Barczi smashed a two-run home run at the top of the fourth. Austin and Jayden Davis then drove in a run each in the fourth and fifth innings to put the Commodores in control.

The Panthers began their comeback by tying the game in the bottom of the sixth. Cael Chatham and Payton Carr then drove in a run each before shortstop Adam Stuart crushed an 88mph pitch into center field to record a three-run home run.

The Panthers kept the momentum going in the bottom of the seventh, with Stuart and Konni Durschlag driving in two runs each to give them a 9-5 lead at the end of the seventh.

The Commodores did not back down, responding immediately by tying the game with four runs in the top of the eighth. Davis scored another run, after which Austin and Jack Bulger drove in two runs and one run respectively to bring the two-time NCAA Division I champions on level terms.

After restricting the Commodores to a scoreless inning at the top of the ninth, it all came down to Miggy Echazarreta in the bottom of the ninth. The junior drove in Stuart with a walk-off hit to make history for the Panthers, who rushed the field to celebrate with the man of the hour.

High Point Panthers to face Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in another elimination game

The Panthers' next game will be against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, who lost to the Regional's host, Clemson Tigers earlier today. This game is part of the elimination bracket, which means the losers of the game will see their postseason come to an end.

The High Point Panthers will take on the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers tomorrow.

Following this upset, the Panthers will be keen on keeping the momentum going and scripting more history. Should they win, they will take on the Tigers on June 3rd and have the chance to avenge their 4-1 loss to the sixth national seed in the Regional opener.