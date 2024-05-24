WATCH: Hurricanes freshman Jake Kulikowski wows the crowd with his second home run of the season against Clemson

Freshman Jake Kulikowski was one of the highlights in the Miami Hurricanes' 8-7 upset of the No. 2 seed Clemson Baseball in a Pool B game in the ongoing ACC Tournament. The outfielder crushed just his second home run of the season to guide the No. 11 seed Hurricanes to a famous win.

With the score at 7-6 in favor of the Hurricanes, the left-handed hitter stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the 8th inning. He then dispatched Tigers pitcher Matthew Marchal's 83mph pitch deep into the stands in right field to score a solo home run, which left fans at the Truist Field in Charlotte, North Carolina, awestruck.

While the freshman's home run was key, the main hitter for the Hurricanes in this game was another freshman, Antonio Jimenez. The shortstop excelled with the bat, driving in three runs in three at-bats. Daniel Cuvet, another Hurricanes freshman, also made his mark in the game, driving in two runs in four at-bats.

Hurricanes' starting pitcher Gage Ziehl improved his record to 5-3 with today's win. The junior conceded three runs in 6.0 innings and was ably supported by Nick Robert and Myles Gaba, who conceded four more runs between the two of them in 3.0 innings combined.

Miami Hurricanes get sweet revenge over the Clemson Tigers

With this stunning upset in Pool B, the No. 11 seed avenged their 11-5 loss to the Tigers in the ACC Tournament final last year. With this victory, the Hurricanes ensured the Tigers will not make the semifinals of the event this year.

The Miami Hurricanes will be keen on winning the ACC Tournament this year.

Meanwhile, the Hurricanes will take on the winner of the game between the NC State Wolfpack and the Duke Blue Devils in the semi-finals on Saturday, May 25, at 5:00 pm ET. The No. 11 seed, who are 27-29 overall and 11-19 in the conference, need to win the ACC Tournament this year in order to stand a chance to take part in the NCAA Regionals.