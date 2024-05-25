WATCH: LSU's Fidel Ulloa explains a special tradition the team partakes in before every baseball game

Junior pitcher Fidel Ulloa was among the stars of the LSU Tigers' tight win over the South Carolina Gamecocks in the SEC Tournament on Thursday night. After a spectacular performance on the mound, the right-handed ace talked about a special tradition the team follows before every game.

In recent times, various members of the Tigers roster have adorned a gold chain sporting a tiger that resembles their logo. Ulloa spoke about how the chain represents a tradition that their pitching department follows in order to motivate them before each game.

"It’s just a kind of a chain we pass around among like stuff," Ulloa said. "I just remember, whoever has it thinks you guys deserve it more. The next outing, whoever throws next, we all decide who gets the chain next. Kind of, just passing around."

Ulloa added the Tigers have been practicing this tradition for the entire year. It's also reported that the former San Joaquin Delta College player has adorned the chain on more than one occasion this season for his performances on the mound.

Fidel Ulloa improves to 2-1 after closing out tight game vs the Gamecocks

The junior pitcher produced a magical performance under pressure to ensure the Tigers made the semi-finals of the SEC Tournament this year. After starting pitcher Thatcher Hurd, Nate Ackenhausen and Christian Little conceded 10 runs in 5.2 innings, Ulloa and fellow junior Justin Loer needed to pull out something special.

Fidel Ulloa put the finishing touches on the LSU Tigers' nail-biting win over the South Carolina Gamecocks.

While the batting department did their bit, Ulloa recorded two strikeouts and didn't concede a single run in the final inning. Down 10-7, the Tigers came back strong to beat the Gamecocks 11-10.

The reigning NCAA Division I champions will face the winner of the game between 3rd seed Kentucky Wildcats and the Gamecocks in the semi-finals. In the postseason, the Tigers will rely on their star players to try and win the tournament and strengthen their bid to make the NCAA Regionals.