WATCH: LSU's Tommy White dominates the diamond with a strong double play vs. Georgia

LSU Tigers' Tommy White proved once again why he is one of the best players on the team at the moment. The No. 11 seed opened Southeastern Conference tournament play in style with a dominant 9-1 win to eliminate the Georgia Bulldogs, and White's fielding brilliance served as one of the top plays of the game.

In the bottom of the 8th inning, the Tigers held a comfortable 6-1 lead over the Bulldogs. With runners at 1st and 2nd, left-handed reliever Nate Ackenhausen threw a 92mph pitch to Charlie Condon, who hit it straight to White.

Expand Tweet

What followed next was perfection from White, as he stepped on 3rd base and launched a rocket throw to 1st to complete a double play which dashed the hopes of the No. 6 seed making a comeback in the game.

This effort by White may enthrall several viewers. However, his .977 fielding percentage and just two errors this season show that Tigers fans can expect more plays of this kind from the Dick Howser Trophy semi-finalist in this year's postseason run.

Tommy White also drove in a run in the Tigers' victory

The junior third baseman also impressed with the bat, recording an RBI along with three hits, the same as shortstop Michael Braswell III. He got excellent backup from Steven Milam, who scored a home run and 2 RBIs, and left fielder Josh Pearson, who drove in 3 runs for the Tigers.

Tommy White and the LSU Tigers were unstoppable against the Georgia Bulldogs in their SEC Tournament opener.

Sophomore pitcher Gage Jump starred on the mound for the Tigers, conceding just a single run in 7.0 innings to improve his record this season to 6-1. With this win over the Bulldogs, LSU improved to 37-20 overall while the Bulldogs dropped to 39-15.

The Tigers will take on No. 3 seed Kentucky Wildcats in the second round tomorrow. Following their win today, LSU will look to keep that momentum going and give the Wildcats a run for their money in Alabama.