Marion High School's Griffin Bruns has become a viral sensation overnight with a stunning moment of brilliance in the field. Amid intense chaos, the centerfielder took matters into his own hands by running across the diamond to stop Fort Recovery from scoring a run in the game.

Expand Tweet

In the top of the sixth inning, Fort Recovery's Caden Grisez took to the plate after Marion recorded an out. He then hit a pitch straight to center field, which fell right in between three fielders, of which Bruns was one of them. After his teammate failed to pick up the ball, Bruns did the deed, by which time Grisez already eyed second base.

The Fort Recovery hitter then made his way to third base, with Marion having no one there to receive a throw from Bruns. He then started chasing Grisez, who made a dash to home to try scoring an inside-the-park homer.

Just inches from home plate, Grisez missed out on adding an extra run to Fort Recovery's tally. This was because Bruns picked up the pace and tagged him just inches away from the plate.

Amid the confusion among fans and both dugouts, the umpire ruled Grisez out, ending a miraculous play where Bruns turned an inside-the-park homer to a triple with an unassisted out.

Griffin Bruns salvages Marion's infield blunders

While Griffin Bruns' incredible effort spoke volumes about his game, the blunders made by the infield were too large to ignore, particularly in social media. None of Marion's basemen were actually present on either base, while their catcher came all the way to third to try and stop Grisez from advancing to home plate.

Initially, it looked like Grisez's intelligence almost paid off, with Marion's infielders running helter-skelter to try to stop him. If not for Bruns' superhuman effort, this play would have left Marion's players embarrassed at the end and falling further behind in the ballgame.

Grisez was happy to mention his intelligence as a joke at his expense just a short while after the play went viral.

"How about that runners IQ," the hitter cheekily wrote.

While Griffin Bruns' spectacular effort prevented Fort Recovery from scoring another run, the game looked done and dusted long before then. Prior to that moment, they were leading 11-3, which was also the final score of the game.

With that result, Fort Recovery advanced to the Division IV semi-finals, knocking out Marion High School in the process.