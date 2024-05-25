The second-seeded Nebraska Cornhuskers are getting ready to take on the third-seeded Indiana Hoosiers in the semifinals of the Big Ten Conference Tournament.

This side of the bracket has been chalk as the two top seeds have advanced but the winner will advance to the Big Ten Conference Tournament Finals, while the loser is going to be eliminated entirely from the tournament.

With an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament awaiting the winner of this conference tournament, this game means a whole lot more.

What time does Nebraska play Indiana?

Date: Saturday, May 25

Time: 12 p.m. ET

Channel: Big Ten Network

Nebraska vs. Indiana live stream info

In order to watch the Big Ten Tournament semifinal game, there are streaming options available if one cannot access on linear television. The game is going to be available to stream on the Fox Sports App as well as linear television.

How did these teams get to the semifinals?

The path to this game was a little different for both teams. The second-seeded Nebraska Cornhuskers lost their opening game of the Big Ten Conference Tournament as they were defeated by the Ohio State Buckeyes 15-2 in seven innings and immediately headed to the loser's bracket of the double-elimination tournament.

There, the Cornhuskers began to play with their backs against the wall as they were able to stave off elimination with a 6-2 win over the Purdue Boilermakers and a 12-5 win in a rematch from the first round against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The third-seeded Indiana Hoosiers had a simpler path to the quarterfinals as the program was able to win over the Purdue Boilermakers in the opening round 8-6.

They would go on and defeat the Iowa Hawkeyes in a 10-inning 4-2 victory to get into the semifinals.

If the Cornhuskers win this game, they would play a second game against one another today as the Hoosiers have not lost. However, if Indiana wins this game, they would advance as that would be Nebraska's second loss of the tournament.

