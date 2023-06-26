Who is pitching for Florida today? All eyes on Gators' Caglianone in 2023 MCWS Championship series Game 3 vs LSU

Everything will be on the line in Game 3 of the 2023 College World Series on Monday as the fifth-seed LSU Tigers and the second-seed Florida Gators match up. The winner will be crowned the national champions.

All eyes are going to be on the pitching staffs of both teams, but we are going to dive into Florida's approach to their pitching staff for Game 3.

Who will be on the mound for Florida Gators in Game 3?

The starting pitcher for this game for the Gators will be Jac Caglianone, as he's considered their third starting pitcher.

He has done pretty well this season, going 7-3 with a 3.68 ERA with 52 walks and 85 strikeouts over 73.1 innings of work. Florida is 12-4 when Caglianone is on the mound, but expect the Gators to not allow him into too many jams before going to their loaded bullpen.

Florida, meanwhile, should have Blake Purnell but not Nick Ficarrotta. Purnell threw 20 pitches, while Ficarrotta threw 78 bullets out of the bullpen in Game 2 on Sunday.

Having their bullpen prepared as they only used Cade Fisher and Brandon Neely out of the bullpen in Game 1 means they could go in many directions for Game 3.

What to expect out of LSU's pitching in Game 3?

In the other dugout, the LSU Tigers are mulling their pitching options, but expect starting pitcher Paul Skenes to take the ball. The Tigers are in a completely different situation, as they're going to let Skenes pitch deep into this game, being one of the best pitchers in college baseball.

If he's able to be on the mound, this should be an incredible matchup, as we have two different philosophies. If the Tigers have to go to their bullpen, expect to see Riley Cooper in a multiple-inning role, as he's their best reliever.

This is going to be an exciting game, and it will be incredible to tune into and see the future of Major League Baseball battling it out. Hopefully, Paul Skenes vs Jac Caglianone will be able to dominate and make this game close like Game 1 to wrap up the 2023 college baseball season.

