"WHO TF LET US GET HOT" - LSU fans joyfully react to upsetting Georgia in the 2024 SEC Tournament

Fans of LSU Baseball couldn't contain their excitement as the Tigers upset the No. 6 seed Georgia Baseball in the first round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, which caused the elimination of the Bulldogs. Soon after the 9-1 victory, Tigers fans did not hold back, appreciating the team's tenacity and spirit on X.

"WHO TF LET US GET HOT," a fan wrote.

"This is the team we all thought we would have. So proud of them, facing adversity, backs against the wall 5 weeks in a row, and now they’re rolling," another fan said.

"We are so back," another Tigers fan said.

Some fans were impressed with the Tigers' bullpen, who completely shut down Bulldogs' star first baseman Charlie Condon. Condon went 0-4 in the game, a major reason for which was sophomore pitcher Gage Jump, who conceded just one run and four hits in 7.0 innings.

"Holding Condon to 0-4 is so impressive," one fan said.

"Super win for the Tigers," a fan said.

Tommy White was among the highlights of the Tigers' victory, with the junior third baseman invoking fans' memories of Alex Bregman, the Houston Astros' third baseman who once wore their colors proudly before getting drafted to the major leagues.

"LETS GEAUX!! JUMP And Didn’t know Bregman was playing at 3rd base for us," one fan said.

The main heroes of this upset were Jump and junior infielder Josh Pearson, who drove in three of the Tigers' nine runs. White, Steven Milam and Michael Braswell III played their supporting roles to perfection, driving in four runs among them.

LSU Baseball to face No. 3 seed Kentucky in the second round of the SEC Tournament

The Tigers will look to keep the momentum going and hope to win the SEC Tournament ahead of the NCAA Division I Selection Show. Their next hurdle is the No. 3 seed, Kentucky Wildcats.

Tommy White and the LSU Tigers will be keen on beating the Kentucky Wildcats tomorrow.

The reigning NCAA Division I champions have impressed in the last few weeks, winning 15 of their last 20 games. However, their quest to win the SEC Tournament for the first time since 2017 faces an uphill battle against the Wildcats, who have a 39-12 record overall.