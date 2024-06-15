Why did Bill Mosiello resign? Exploring Ohio State coach's decision behind his move

Bill Mosiello has officially left the Ohio State Buckeyes after just two seasons as the program's head coach. Soon after the move, the 59-year-old gave his reasons as to why he left his first and only head coach job in his college baseball coaching career.

After news of his departure broke, Mosiello revealed his need to be with his family making this one of the "easiest" decisions for him.

It was the easiest decision ever. I've got to be with my family. I've been away from my family for the past two years. So that was it."

Mosiello also praised the Buckeyes' setup, admitting that his method of departure put him in a dire situation.

"Columbus was awesome. The people were awesome. It's a horrible situation having to leave the players and the way it has to go. There's just no right way to do it."

Mosiello also admitted he avoided a conversation with Ross Bjork, who will take over as Ohio State University's new athletic director in July since he did not want to be persuaded to stay with the Buckeyes.

"I didn't want him to talk me out of leaving. Me chasing my ambition here at my dream job to be away from my family, I wanted it so bad and make it work.

"It just couldn't happen. It couldn't happen. It's really that simple."

Under Mosiello, Ohio State failed to make the postseason in both seasons, finishing no higher than seventh in the Big Ten regular season. However, he took the Buckeyes to the Big Ten Conference tournament for the first time in five years. They also beat the regular season champions, the Illinois Fighting Illini in the first round.

Bill Mosiello set to return to his previous coaching job

Prior to becoming the Buckeyes' head coach in 2022, Mosiello served as the assistant head coach of the TCU Horned Frogs for nine seasons. During that period, they won the Big 12 regular season title and the Big 12 conference tournament four times, while making the postseason every year except 2018.

Bill Mosiello enjoyed a successful nine-season stint with the TCU Horned Frogs.

Soon after departing the Buckeyes, Mosiello is set to take his old job back. The Horned Frogs need an assistant coach following the departure of TJ Bruce and it seems the 59-year-old is set to return to Fort Worth. Only time will tell whether he can achieve the success of his first stint in his second.

