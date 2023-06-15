"Now go win it": Brett Favre implores Tennessee baseball to win the College World Series following alma mater Southern Miss defeat

With the 2023 College World Series approaching, Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre has proclaimed he wants to see Tennessee win the national championship. There have been many coaches that have taught their players to cheer for who eliminates them, and that is what Favre seems to be doing here.

He had a legendary career playing football for the Southern Miss Golden Eagles. And after they lost in their super regional to the Tennessee Volunteers, Favre has become their biggest fan for the remainder of the college baseball season.

Brett Favre @BrettFavre I speak for all Southern Miss fans when I say we are so proud of Coach Scott Berry and our Baseball team on another great season.And to our fans….top 10 in attendance yet again.Hats off to the Vols and great show of class and respect to Coach Berry after the game now go win it!! I speak for all Southern Miss fans when I say we are so proud of Coach Scott Berry and our Baseball team on another great season.And to our fans….top 10 in attendance yet again.Hats off to the Vols and great show of class and respect to Coach Berry after the game now go win it!!

What are the chances that Brett Favre's new favorite team winds up winning the College World Series final? Let's look at their roster and their road to the championship to determine if it is realistic.

What is the road to the championship for the Tennessee Volunteers?

The Tennesee Volunteers are in a tough Bracket 2 of the College World Series as they have to compete against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, Stanford Cardinal and LSU Tigers. Their first-round matchup is against LSU on Saturday. This is a double-elimination round, meaning they would need to lose twice to be eliminated.

This is going to be tough as they are the only team in the bracket to not host a super regional. They have been a surprise team and have a tough shot to win in a bracket where each team hosted a super regional. So, they weren't even a top 16 national seed.

Who should we keep our eyes on for the Tennessee baseball team?

Tere is an excellent breakdown of the Volunteers roster here. So, let's look at a couple of players who need to step up throughout the College World Series. Their offense has been doing well throughout the postseason as they have scored 43 runs in six games.

That will take the pressure off starting pitcher Andrew Lindsey, who has a 2.79 ERA. In Game 1 of the super regional against the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles, he was hit too much, allowing four runs on six hits with five strikeouts and one walk over four innings. Nine of the 18 batters he faced got on base, and he only threw 78 pitches. Lindsey needs to do a great job in this game.

