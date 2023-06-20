Olivia Dunne makes cameo appearance at LSU vs. Wake Forest game: How the Tiger's Olympic gymnast stole the show

Olivia Dunne is more than just a gymnast. She's also a social media sensation, a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model and a loyal LSU fan.

The 20-year-old junior has over 10 million followers on TikTok and Instagram, making her the highest-valued women's college athlete as of June 2023. She has also signed seven-dollar endorsement deals thanks to her name, image and likeness.

But Dunne doesn't only shine online. She also turns heads in real life. That's what happened when she showed up at the Men's College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, on Monday night to cheer on her alma mater LSU Tigers, as they played against Wake Forest in the double-elimination round of the college baseball championship.

Dunne posted a photo from the stands on her Instagram with the caption, "Let's geaux tigahs." Her presence didn't go unnoticed by the fans and the media. A crowd of young men gathered near her section, hoping to get a glimpse of her or an autograph.

Reporter Ana Bellinghausen captured the scene on Twitter, writing, "Easy to tell what section Dunne is in." ESPN cameras also caught Dunne signing a hat for someone in the fourth inning.

Ana Bellinghausen @AnaBellMedia



The LSU gymnast & social media phenom posted that she’s in attendance cheering on Easy to tell what section Livvy Dunne is inThe LSU gymnast & social media phenom posted that she’s in attendance cheering on @LSUbaseball tonight. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Easy to tell what section Livvy Dunne is in 😂 The LSU gymnast & social media phenom posted that she’s in attendance cheering on @LSUbaseball tonight. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/K6h2OXXeoQ

Olivia Dunne's rise from elite to college gymnastics

Olivia Dunne of LSU warms up on the uneven bars during a gymnastics meet: LSU v Auburn

Olivia Dunne started her gymnastics career at ENA Gymnastics in Paramus, New Jersey, where she trained under coach Craig Zappa. She made her elite debut in 2014 and qualified for the National Championships in 2015.

Dunne joined the LSU Tigers gymnastics team in 2020 and competed on bars in every meet during her debut season. She earned All-American honors on bars and scored a 9.825 in the event at Auburn. She also scored a 9.90 at NCAA Championships on bars.

She told Sports Illustrated that she hopes to use her platform to raise the profile of gymnastics outside the four-year cycle of mainstream attention at the Olympic Games.

"In gymnastics, a lot of people only watch the Olympics every four years," she said. "I feel like I've been able to use my platform to bring an audience to college gymnastics, and people are starting to see how amazing all these gymnasts are."

Olivia Dunne is not only a role model for young gymnasts but also an inspiration for anyone who wants to pursue their passions and dreams.

Poll : 0 votes