Oregon State vs. Gonzaga Prediction, Odds & Picks - May 6, College Baseball 2024

Oregon State will look to sweep its college baseball series with Gonzaga as they meet for the third time this season on Monday at the Patterson Baseball Complex/Coach Steve Hertz Field in Spokane, Washington.

The No. 6-ranked Beavers (35-12, 14-9 Pac-12) are coming off a 10-6 win over Washington State. The victory kept Oregon State on pace for qualification in the Pac-12 Baseball Tournament with seven games remaining.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs (19-25, 14-7 WCC) came from behind to edge Pacific, 10-9. Gonzaga rallied from a five-run deficit to outclass Pacific and secure the all-important victory.

The win also kept Gonzaga in contention for the WCC Baseball Tournament as they hope to finish strong in the regular season with five games left.

Oregon State vs Gonzaga Baseball Prediction

Oregon State has been stunning at home this season, winning 21 of 23 games. However, it has been a different story outside the confines of the Goss Stadium at Coleman Field, as the Beavers are 6-9. They have four away games remaining, including a season-ending series against Pac-12 foes Arizona two weeks later.

Travis Bazzana is the heart and soul of Oregon State, as he's batting .422 this season. Bazzana, who broke the program's single-season home run record in the Beavers' game against Washington State, has slugged 24 home runs and 55 RBIs in 46 games.

Dallas Macias is another reason for Oregon State's surge, as he has 50 hits in 164 plate appearances for a .305 batting average. Macias has slammed six HRs and batted in 33 runs in 47 games for the Beavers this season.

Gavin Turley, Elijah Hainline and Mason Guerra have also contributed for Oregon State's offense, smacking a combined 33 HRs and 143 RBIs. Micah McDowell has played only 26 games this season but is wheeling and dealing with a batting average/slugging percentage/OPS stats of .405/.679/1.174.

Pitching-wise, Jacob Knatz (5-2), Eric Segura (5-1) and Aiden May (4-0) have been the team's top contributors in wins, with Knatz leading the team in strikeouts at 66. Bridger Holmes is the team's designated closer with 11 saves and a 1.46 ERA.

Meanwhile, the five-time WCC champions are a great team at home, with an 11-2 record but have been atrocious outside their field (8-23). They are 14-7 in conference play and need more wins to secure a higher seeding in the WCC Tournament.

Payton Knowles is the Bulldogs' best batter with a .314 average and has 32 hits in 102 at-bats this season. Vincent Temesvary leads the team in home runs (eight) but is batting .262 with a slugging pct of .483 and an OPS of .878.

Jordan Hamberg is the Bulldogs' top slugger with a .488 slugging pct and .922 OPS. He has 28 RBIs and four HRs this season.

Justin Feld is 3-1 this season for Gonzaga.

Justin Feld is the best starter for Gonzaga with a 3-1 record and a 3.42 ERA. Liam Paddack is not having an excellent season in terms of win-loss record (3-6) and ERA (5.46) but has struck out 70 batters in 56 innings. The team's closer is Erik Hoffberg (0-2) with five saves and a 3.60 ERA.

Oregon State will be favored to beat Gonzaga due to its high-powered batting and consistent pitching. But the Bulldogs have proven this season that they can overcome adversity and come back from considerable deficits to win games.

Oregon State vs Gonzaga Head-to-Head

Oregon State leads its head-to-head showdown with Gonzaga, 20-10. In their last meeting on April 2, the Beavers demolished the Bulldogs, 13-5.

Where to watch Oregon State vs Gonzaga Baseball?

The Oregon State-Gonzaga NCAA Baseball showdown will be aired on SWX on live television and ESPN+ on live streaming.