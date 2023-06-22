TCU baseball coach salary: How much does Kirk Saarloos make with the Horned Frogs?

Kirk Saarloos took over as the head coach of the TCU Horned Frogs baseball team in June 2021. He resumed the role after spending nine seasons with the team as the pitching coach. He led the Horned Frogs to four consecutive College World Series appearances in those seasons.

Saarloos took Jim Schlossnagle's place at the helm, who left TCU after spending eighteen seasons to join Texas A&M as head coach. He doubled as the recruiting coordinator for TCU for eight years.

Kirk Saarloos' salary at TCU

Details of Saarloos' deal with the TCU Horned Frogs include a five-year agreement to serve as the team's head coach. Other details of the deal, such as the amount he would be earning, have not been disclosed.

However, there are indications that he is among the highest-earning head coaches in the Big Twelve Conference. Several speculations put his annual salary at TCU between $500,000 and $750,000.

The TCU head coach's journey in college baseball started when he enrolled at California State University, Fullerton. Playing there in his sophomore and junior seasons, he became one of college baseball's best closers.

He transitioned to a starting pitcher in his senior season and made his mark as he won 15 games with a 2.18 earned run average.

He entered pro baseball when he got drafted by the Houston Astros in the 2001 MLB Draft. He was a third-round pick, ranking 86th overall. He was in the MLB for six seasons, during which he played for the Astros, Oakland, and the Cincinnati Reds. He was mainly a starting pitcher and garnered a career record of 29-29 with a 5.02 earned run average.

His retirement from pro baseball came in 2009, and he began his foray into coaching in 2012 when he joined TCU as an assistant coach. He remained assistant coach and recruiting coordinator until his promotion in 2021 as head coach.

In his short stay as head coach, he has reinforced TCU as a college baseball powerhouse by leading them to consecutive world series appearances, including the ongoing college world series in Omaha, Nebraska.

Also, he has positioned them for long-term success through his foresighted recruitment activities and by instilling a winning culture in the locker room.

