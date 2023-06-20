TCU vs. Oral Roberts CWS prediction: Who will advance to the College World Series semifinal against Florida?

In the elimination bracket for the 2023 College World Series (CWS), we have a rematch of the first game we saw in Omaha, Nebraska, this year as the TCU Horned Frogs and the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles face off.

The first pitch is Tuesday's matchup is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. ET. The winner of this game will go on and face the second-seed Florida Gators, while the loser is handed their second loss and goes home from the tournament.

These two teams already played in the 2023 CWS, with Oral Roberts picking up a 6-5 victory thanks to a four-run ninth inning capped off by a home run by second baseman Blaze Brothers. But which team will be able to win this game?

Will this game be any different than their first CWS meeting?

The expected starting pitchers will be Brooks Fowler (9-1, 3.27 ERA) for Oral Roberts and ace Kole Klecher (10-4, 3.73 ERA) for TCU. Klecher did pretty well for the Horned Frogs as he started the game against the Golden Eagles and went five innings, allowing a run on five hits with one walk and one strikeout.

BLAZE BROTHERS GIVES ORAL ROBERTS THE LEAD AFTER BEING DOWN 5-2 TO START THE 9TH!!! https://t.co/pNjk9F1WQr

Oral Roberts seems hungry for a win and has played better in the 2023 CWS thus far. While TCU was forced to the elimination bracket and narrowly escaped their own loss as they defeated the seventh-seed Virginia Cavaliers 4-3, Oral Roberts played the second-seed Florida Gators extremely well and lost 5-4 and ended the game with runners on the corners against the Gators' nasty bullpen.

The CWS shows us a lot about each program and its players, and the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles seem destined to prove they are not just some mid-major program that will be pushed around. They have already defeated the Horned Frogs and shown the ability to put on heroics to win games. While TCU has played well at times, there is not that same feeling around them.

It feels like relief pitcher Garrett Wright can be officially ruled out after throwing 43 pitches against Virginia. It is also important to note how Oral Roberts has a bit of an advantage in this game, as they had Monday off to rest their pitching staff while TCU had to stave off elimination.

The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles have shown they belong in the 2023 CWS, and they prove that once again by defeating the TCU Horned Frogs for a second time and advancing to take on the Florida Gators in a rematch.

