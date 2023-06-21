Tennessee baseball CWS appearances: How many times have the Volunteers made the College World Series? 

The Tennessee Volunteers have been an excellent college baseball team in the Southeastern Conference since coach Tony Vitello took over. The Volunteers have had a lot of recent success as they have made six College World Series appearances (1951, 1995, 2001, 2005, 2021, 2023), but they only made the final in the 1951 tournament.

This year has the chance to be different as they are only a few wins away from making the 2023 CWS finals and surviving a tougher bracket.

Can the Tennessee Volunteers be the team to represent this bracket and win their first national championship?

Can the Tennessee Volunteers make the 2023 College World Series finals?

The Tennessee Volunteers they were the only team in their four-team College World Series bracket to not host a super regional matchup. They were in the bracket with the top-seeded Wake Forest Demon Deacons, fifth-seeded LSU Tigers and eighth-seeded Stanford Cardinal.

The Vols began the CWS with a Saturday matchup against LSU and were unable to do enough damage against Paul Skenes as LSU won 6-3. That loss sent Tennessee to the elimination bracket, meaning another loss would end their season. Agasint Stanford on Monday, they overcame a 4-0 deficit to win 6-4 in an elimination game.

Tennessee (44-21) has a rematch against LSU (49-16) on Tuesday night, with the loser of the game being eliminated. If the Volunteers are able to win, they would need to defeat the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in two consecutive games in order to make their second College World Series championship appearance in program history.

Relief pitcher Chase Burns is going to likely be the only pitcher for the Volunteers to not be available to pitch as he threw six shutout innings (78 pitches) against Stanford to ensure their season continued past that game.

LSU is one of the best college baseball programs in the entire nation, and this is going to be an entertaining matchup nonetheless. However, it is going to be extremely difficult for Tennessee to pull off the upset in three consecutive games as the Vols have to approach each game with the season on the line.

If they can get the starting pitching to not put them behind the eight ball, the Volunteers have a slight chance of being the team to escape bracket play and make the CWS finals.

