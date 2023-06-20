Tennessee vs Stanford baseball CWS predictions: Who has a greater shot at winning the NCAA title in 2023? 

The Tennessee Volunteers and the Stanford Cardinal are on the brink of elimination in the bracket round of the 2023 College World Series (CWS). They are competing in the elimination bracket so the loser will have their season cut short.

Which team has the better case of actually winning the 2023 College World Series this year and bouncing back from losing the first game in the tougher of the two brackets? Let's dig deep and figure it out.

Case for the Tennessee Volunteers to win the CWS?

The Tennessee Volunteers have been a solid program throughout the season and were a preseason favorite to win it all. They have Chase Burnes who can light up a radar gun throughout the playoffs with a 100+ MPH fastball. Tennessee was able to put Paul Skenes in a bit of worry as he allowed two runs on five hits but playing against the best pitcher in college baseball and competing in that game is a huge positive.

The trio of Maui Ahuna, Hunter Ensley, and Jared Dickey in the first game of the CWS was 5-for-12 with two runs scored and three RBIs. Their pitching needs to improve a bit more if they want to be successful and wind up winning this bracket and the championship.

Case for the Stanford Cardinal to win the CWS?

Stanford drew the tough straw as they had to begin with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and helped a 2-1 lead going into the bottom of the eighth inning. They were able to get into the College World Series with a pop fly dropping in the super regional. Their bullpen did well as they had to have 12 outs in the first game from the relievers. Their top three hitters were able to record six of the nine hits with two runs scored in the game so they need to improve down the order if they want to be winners here.

Which team has a better shot in winning the CWS?

Both teams are sweating as they lost and are one bad game from dropping out of the College World Series race altogether. The Cardinal were able to gain a lot of positive momentum from almost defeating the top seed in the NCAA Tournament and have the better pitching staff overall. Neither team has a realistic chance of winning this bracket at this moment but if you were to place a wager on one of them, Stanford should be your choice.

