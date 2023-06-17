College World Series TV schedule 2023: What channels are carrying the CWS? Start times, dates and more 

The 2023 College World Series has arrived, and there are a lot of things to go over as we dive into the eight programs competing for the national championship. The bracket round began Friday with the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles facing the TCU Horned Frogs and continues with the second-seeded Florida Gators battling against the seventh-seeded Virginia Cavaliers at 7 p.m. Eastern.

The College World Series continues on Saturday at 2 p.m. as the eighth-seeded Stanford Cardinal battle the top-seeded Wake Forest Demon Deacons. The first-round games conclude with the Tennessee Volunteers squaring off against the fifth-seeded LSU Tigers at 7 p.m.

All games throughout the College World Series will be aired on ESPN and on ESPN+, so you can always view the action of the future of Major League Baseball.

hat should we be expecting out of these eight teams as they try to get their names immortalized in Omaha, Nebraska?

Who will win the 2023 College World Series?

This year's slate feels a lot more interesting than years past as one of the brackets consists of some of the favorites and feels like a possible bloodbath. Having a bracket with three of the top eight programs entering the postseason feels like we will be witnessing some incredible college baseball.

The bracket round will commence until only one team remains in each bracket. In this round, it takes two losses to be eliminated.

One of the deepest teams has been the Wake Forest Demon Deacons with their excellent pitching and ability to provide a solid amount of run support. Looking at the other side of the bracket, it feels like the Florida Gators should have the best chance of advancing to the College World Series finals.

There are a lot of twists, turns and upsets that are going to happen, so it is extremely difficult to imagine that the "chalk" picks are going to cruise to the finals. The first-round bracket games are going to put some incredible programs behind the eight ball as the schedule has many great teams battling it out.

What program do you believe will win the 2023 College World Series and even have a shot at winning the 2023 CWS Jello Shot Challenge as well? Only time will tell, and we will keep you informed about all the happenings around Omaha, Nebraska.

