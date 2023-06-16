When are the CWS games today? Oral Roberts, TCU, Florida, Virginia, and everything you need to know

The College World Series begins on Friday, with one of the brackets playing its two first-round games. The TCU Horned Frogs and the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles square off at 2 p.m. Eastern, and then the 7 p.m. nightcap will see the second-seeded Florida Gators face off against the seventh-seeded Virginia Cavaliers.

Both of these games will be airing on ESPN and ESPN+.

What should be expected of these two opening games?

What should be expected out of Oral Roberts vs. TCU?

This game is going to be interesting as one team will go 1-0 in the bracket already.

Oral Roberts has been viewed as a Cinderella team but won 50 games and has been dominating, going on a 21-game winning streak in one stretch. The Golden Eagles use their speed to their advantage as they are 37th in college baseball with 98 steals while having an 86.7 percent success rate. Their pitching staff has also dominated as they are seventh in the country with a 3.97 ERA.

TCU is led by its offensive output as the Horned Frogs have a .299 batting average. Jonah Cox has been a force as he is approaching the NCAA record for the longest hitting streak. They need to improve on the mound as they have a 4.73 ERA, and Kole Klecker needs to pitch like he did in the super regional round.

The Horned Frogs are the favorite here and should be able to win with their contact-oriented approach.

What will the CWS first-round showdown of Florida vs. Virginia look like?

There is a reason this is the later game. That's because Florida and Virginia are the top teams in the bracket.

Florida is one of the best slugging teams in the nation with their approach to hitting home runs. They also have a solid bullpen with a slew of guys who are going to pitch well.

The Cavaliers have an excellent pitching staff with Nick Parker leading the way as the team is fourth with a 3.77 ERA while also having 3.11 walks per nine innings. Their offense has scored at least 10 runs in three of their five postseason games, so they should be able to keep the onslaught here.

This will be a close game but Florida should pull out the win with the better roster in this CWS game.

You can find a preview for the entire CWS here as well to make sure you know what to expect heading into bracket play.

Poll : 0 votes