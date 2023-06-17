What is the CWS Jello Shot Challenge? How Florida, Virginia, Tennessee, LSU, and others benefit

The 2023 College World Series is underway, and the event has many traditions. One of the most notable ones is Rocco's Jello Shot Challenge.

Rocco's Pizza and Cantina, a hallmark in Omaha, Nebraska, is located near the site of the CWS. The challenge is not terribly difficult to follow as fans and spectators take Jello shots throughout the CWS. A tote board keeps track of which team's fans have consumed the most shots. Whichever program has the most patrons with shots by the end of the College World Series is declared the victor.

This is not just a fun way to drink while watching college baseball. The winning program is given a donation intended to help resolve issues on their campus, so everyone wins.

Last year's contest was a landslide as fans of Ole Miss, which won the national championship, downed over 18,000 shots in order to claim the win both on and off the diamond.

Which team has the best chance of winning both the CWS Jello Shot Challenge and the national championship?

The best way to ensure your program is going to have a chance to win the Jello Shot Challenge is for them to make the College World Series finals as the extended stay helps. The overall favorite to win the College World Series is the LSU Tigers for the sheer fact that they do everything well on the baseball field.

They are led by starting pitcher Paul Skenes and outfielder Dylan Crews. Both are expected to be top five picks in the upcoming MLB draft. They also have other incredible players like power-hitting first baseman Tommy "Tanks" White to drive in Crews when he is on base at the top of the lineup.

Another program that has a great chance is the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The Demon Deacons entered the postseason as the top-seeded team for a reason: their incredible pitching staff. They have one of the most dominant starting pitchers in college baseball with Rhett Lowder as he is in the top four in innings pitched (108) and ERA (1.92). This offense is no slouch either as they scored 22 runs in their super regional matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

However, only one of these teams are going to make out of bracket play as they both occupy the same bracket. What team do you think will win the 2023 CWS?

